The ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is expected to fall on Tuesday, March 12. Every year that Ramadan comes around we all have a long list of questions about the new rules and regulations that come into place during the holy month. But fear not, whether it is your first time experiencing Ramadan in Dubai or you’re a seasoned veteran…

Here is everything you need to know about Ramadan in Dubai.

Working hours to change

While we don’t have any official confirmation just yet, Dubai employees, fasting and non-fasting typically get reduced working hours. The UAE government will usually announce the working hours for private and public sectors.

Do note that government offices will also close early. Both the private and public sectors typically receive a two-hour reduction in their working hours.

School timings

This year, due to the spring break holidays falling on March 25, children in school will only have an overlap of about 15 days where they will have reduced school hours. The students’ hours are usually cut down to five hours a day.

Eating and drinking in public

In the past, there were strict requirements for eating and drinking in public. However, in the last few years, most restaurants have been running business as usual.

So we can expect that there won’t be any regulations or requirements for non-muslims, but you may choose to be respectful towards those fasting. Restaurants in Dubai also often have incredible suhoor and iftar menus with great deals.

Parking

During Ramadan in Dubai, the paid parking hours tend to change. Typically we see a shift in the paid parking hours.

During the week and on Saturdays parking is paid from 8am to 6pm and then again from 8pm to midnight. Sundays are typically free. However certain areas remain the same with fees from 8am to 6pm.

We don’t have confirmation just yet as to if the timings will remain the same.

Images: Supplied