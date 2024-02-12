Come together with others to celebrate culture and tradition…

If the astrological projected dates are correct, this means that we just a month away from Ramadan 2024. And with the Holy Month comes a number of iftars, suhoors and Ramadan markets in Dubai. And the first Ramadan market has just been announced: the popular Ramadan District at the picturesque Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace.

Curated by the M2L Concepts, Ramadan District returns for a second season blending cultural heritage with modern entertainment. It will run for just 20 days from Friday, March 15 to April 4, 2024. The market will open from 5pm until 2am daily.

Here’s what you can expect from Ramadan District 2.0

Similar to its previous season, it will feature array of attractions and activities which embrace the essence of culture, community, togetherness and joy.

For foodies, there will be a number of food and beverage vendors. Some the stalls include JTBurger, Keventers, Coffee Matters, Biryani Pot, Briskat, La Petite Crêperie, Hot Bun, Churros Cone Cafe and more.

For those looking to treat themselves or a loved one to a little retail therapy, expect a variety of kiosks from homegrown heroes to regional and international brand. These include L’Occitane, Caspian Jewellery, Joyful Candles, Rewind Apparel, Heba’s Closet etc

For a cultural dose under the stars with views of the Museum of the Future, there will be calligraphy and henna design stations, stage performances, face painting, cooking classes, art and craft sessions, and more. For a spot of fun, there will be interactive board games and arcade games.

And the best news? Entry to Ramadan District is free, but certain activities will require a small fee.

In case you missed it last year, watch the video below:

For more information, visit ramadandistrict.com or drop the team an email at hello@ramadandistrict.com, or call 04 370 8909.

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, open from March 15 to April 4, daily 5pm to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

Images: Supplied