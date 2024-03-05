Ramadan Markets to visit during the Holy Month 2024

One of the very many ways to celebrate the Holy Month…

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, there are plenty of night markets in Dubai to visit with the whole family. Inside, we can expect plenty of shopping opportunities, food, entertainment and more…

Here are the Ramadan markets in Dubai (we know of so far… ) to visit

City Walk

Soak in the last few weeks of the cooler season with a stroll through the artisan market at City Walk this Ramadan. Running from March 18 to April 15, the market will host kiosks from personalised jewellery stands to home decor, garments and more goods from home-grown heroes. For more Ramadan-related offers, visit citywalk.ae

Citywalk, Al Safa, open from March 18 to April 15, free entry, @citywalkdubai

Ramadan Wonder Souk at Global Village Dubai

There’s already so much to do at Global Village Dubai and come Ramadan, there will be a Wonder Souk located at the heart of the park set to look like a traditional Emirati market. Inside, soul melodies will be played by the Arabian Orchestra on the main stage which you can experience daily. At Global Village, you can even catch a Ramadan Cannon which will be fired at sunset. Post this, you can enjoy iftar and/or suhoor across the variety of cuisines available at Global Village Dubai. During Ramadan, you can enjoy Global Village from 6pm to 2am.

Global Village, Dubailand, open 6pm to 2am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

Ramadan District 2.0 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Curated by the M2L Concepts, Ramadan District returns for a second season blending cultural heritage with modern entertainment. Similar to its previous season, it will feature an array of attractions and activities which embrace the essence of culture, community, togetherness and joy. Ramadan District 2.0 runs for just 20 days from Friday, March 15 to April 4, 2024. The market will open from 5pm until 2am daily. Entry to Ramadan District is free, but certain activities will require a small fee. For more information, visit ramadandistrict.com, drop the team an email at hello@ramadandistrict.com, or call 04 370 8909.

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, open from March 15 to April 4, daily 5pm to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai

Now in its second edition, Hai Ramadan returns to Expo City Dubai over the Holy Month bringing a host of experiences the whole family will enjoy. UAE residents and visitors will have plenty to look forward to from iftars to suhoors, an artisanal market and more cultural and traditional experiences. Hai Ramadan will begin on the first day of Ramadan. Entry to Hai Ramadan is free if you have a booking to an iftar or a suhoor, else it’s Dhs20 per person, and free for children under the age of five. Tickets can be purchased on platinumlist.net. Read more here.

Hai Ramadan, Expo City Dubai, Dubai, throughout Ramadan, expocitydubai.com

