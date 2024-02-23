Tickets are selling fast…

Taking place in just two weeks, Rewind Festival in Dubai is one of the top throwback festivals to check out. The sell-out festival is coming back to Bla Bla on March 1 and 2 2024.

Headliners

Headlining the two-day retro fest at the iconic live music venue on JBR will be Wet Wet Wet, the Scottish soft rock band behind some of the best known tracks from the late 80s such as Love Is All Around, Sweet Little Mystery and Temptation.

They’ll be joining already confirmed artists ABC, Midge Ure, Chesney Hawkes, The Real Thing, Odyssey, Björn Again, From the Jam, Disco Inferno and returning for a second time, Heather Small.

Formerly announced Bananarama have sadly been forced to pull out of the event.

Rewind is one of the biggest 80s and 90s festivals in the UK and after a sell-out festival debut festival in Dubai in March 2023, it is returning in March 2024.

The 2024 rendition of Rewind Festival will be hosted at Bla Bla Dubai in collaboration with Live Nation. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024. The event will be packed with throw-back entertainment, mouthwatering food and of course, plenty of bars.

What to expect

Rewind made its Dubai debut in March 2023 at Bla Bla featuring a star-studded line-up of 80s and 90s acts. We were entertained by the likes of Marc Almond, one half of soft cell; Tony Hadley from Spandau Ballet, Heather Small of M People and T’pau.

Tickets

When we said sell out, we meant it. VIP tickets for Saturday are sold out, and Saturday general admission is also almost gone so be sure to snag your tickets while you still can.

Tickets are on sale now starting from Dhs399 for general admission and VIP tickets are Dhs650.

If you want to attend both days of the festival, you will have to purchase a ticket for both days.

Do note, the event is strictly for 21+.

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Fri and Sat, Mar 1 and 2, 2024, Tickets from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae @blabladubai @rewindfestdxb

Images: Supplied