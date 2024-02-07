Hello, art season…

Culture vultures, get excited as art season in Dubai officially returns with a plethora of art festivals back to back. Kicking things off is the popular Sikka Art and Design Festival by Dubai Culture, and there’s plenty to look forward to.

Running from Friday, February 23 to March 3, Sikka Art Festival, now called Sikka Art & Design Platform is moving to Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood in Old Dubai. Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s creek and the UAE’s largest heritage museum in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, Sikka Art Festival is sure to give you a good dose of art, culture and heritage.

Now in its 12th edition, the nine-day festival will showcase emerging talent from the UAE and beyond, presenting a diverse range of art installations, photography, live performances, film screenings, music, workshops, panels, food and more. Go with cameras fully charged because if it’s going to be anything like previous editions, we will have plenty of Instagrammable moments.

The best news? Entry is free, so art lover or not, this is a festival you are sure to enjoy so make plans to take the whole family.

Here’s what to expect at Sikka Art & Design Platform

This year will see over 500 creatives showing off their artistic side with displays dotted along the historic lanes of Old Dubai. Artworks will even feature in the historic houses in the Al Shindagha district, so remember to take your time as you explore and of course, you can always return to ensure you’ve soaked it all in. Art you are sure not to miss, are the massive murals and there are eight of them to check out.

You won’t be able to control your creativity and if you want to unleash, there are over 200 workshops taking place throughout the art festival. The workshops cater to both children and adults, and we are sure there will be creative workshops you can participate in as a family – which will make for some great bonding time.

We can also expect music from over 70 musicians, both from local talent and the region. It’s a great way to keep yourself immersed in the festival while giving your feet the break they need from all the exploring.

And if you want to indulge in a treat while you’re soaking in the music, make sure you pick up a treat from one of over 35 food vendors in the area – all of which are homegrown heroes.

Eager to learn more or hear from the experts? There will be talks and panel discussions you can participate in. The sessions will be announced soon, so keep your eyes peeled on @sikkaplatform

We can’t wait to head on over!

@sikkaplatform

Images: Instagram and supplied (previous Sikka Art Festivals)