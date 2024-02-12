Huge week on the famous face front…

All the stars and more descended on Dubai this past week, from mega musicians to supermodels and Hollywood royalty. To name drop, and you know we’re going to, personalities like Jennifer Lopez and Naomi Campbell were seen in town. Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny From The Block was seen around this block here this past week, making an appearance at a grand opening in the city in a stunning all-black ensemble. Typical for her – she hardly ever misses with her style game. The actress, singer and all-around star also delivered a smashing performance at the event.

@jlo

Gemma Collins

The British television star, media personality and businesswoman was spotted out and about the city this past week. She even donned some colourful, quirky local garb with a kaftan and a turban, in true Gemma fashion.

@gemmacollins

Naomi Campbell

Dubai is no stranger to the supermodel, as we’ve seen in the past. She’s spotted here quite often for all things fashion and glamour, and this time Naomi was seen bringing her A-Game with Jennifer Lopez at the same event.

@naomi

Jess Harding

Islander on Season 10 of smash hit reality TV series Love Island, Jess Harding was spotted holidaying in Dubai. She enjoyed a night out at Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal and a beach day at WHITE Beach.

@jesshardingox

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical star and everyone’s favourite teen queen showed up to the opening in a gorgeous red look, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Emma Radacanu.

@vanessahudgens

