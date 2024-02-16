Keeping the momentum…

Saturday marks day three of the already iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. If you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Saturday breakdown.

If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Saturday right here.

Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.

Here is the running order for Saturday, February 17 at Untold Dubai.

The Running Order

Main Stage

Artist Running Time DJ Slim 5.30pm to 6.30pm DJ TJ 6.45pm to 7.35pm G-Eazy 8pm to 9pm Kris Fade & Dean Curtis 9.20pm to 10pm Major Lazer 10.25pm to 11.40pm Don Diablo 11.55pm to 1.10am DJ Bliss 1.10am to 2.25am Grigore 2.25am to 3.45am

Galaxy Stage

Artist Running Time Persic 7pm to 9pm House of Yanos 9pm to 11pm Shimza 11pm to 1am Hot Since 82 1am to 3am Cezar 3am to 5am

Alchemy Stage

Artist Running Time 1Takennandos and Friends 6pm to 7.30pm Afroto 8.15pm to 8.50pm Enny 8.50pm to 9.50pm Knucks 10pm to 11pm Loyle Carner 11.10pm to 12.10am Retro Party 12.10am to 3am

Time Stage

Artist Running Time Karno 4pm to 5.30pm Kim Sane 5.30pm to 7pm Jixo & Danz 7pm to 8.30pm Shaun Warner 8.40pm to 10pm Smokingroove 10pm to 11.30pm Sara Bluma 11.30 to 1am Alex Twin 1am to 2.30am Sounds by Aks 2.30am to 4.30am

Ticketing and other important details

Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.

Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae

Images: Supplied