Keeping the momentum…

Saturday marks day three of the already iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. If you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Saturday breakdown.

If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Saturday right here.

Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here. 

Here is the running order for Saturday, February 17 at Untold Dubai. 

The Running Order

Main Stage

Artist Running Time
DJ Slim 5.30pm to 6.30pm
DJ TJ 6.45pm to 7.35pm
G-Eazy 8pm to 9pm
Kris Fade & Dean Curtis 9.20pm to 10pm
Major Lazer 10.25pm to 11.40pm
Don Diablo 11.55pm to 1.10am
DJ Bliss 1.10am to 2.25am
Grigore 2.25am to 3.45am

Galaxy Stage

Artist Running Time
Persic 7pm to 9pm
House of Yanos 9pm to 11pm
Shimza 11pm to 1am
Hot Since 82 1am to 3am
Cezar 3am to 5am

Alchemy Stage

Artist Running Time
1Takennandos and Friends 6pm to 7.30pm
Afroto 8.15pm to 8.50pm
Enny 8.50pm to 9.50pm
Knucks 10pm to 11pm
Loyle Carner 11.10pm to 12.10am
Retro Party 12.10am to 3am

Time Stage

Artist Running Time
Karno 4pm to 5.30pm
Kim Sane 5.30pm to 7pm
Jixo & Danz 7pm to 8.30pm
Shaun Warner 8.40pm to 10pm
Smokingroove 10pm to 11.30pm
Sara Bluma 11.30 to 1am
Alex Twin 1am to 2.30am
Sounds by Aks 2.30am to 4.30am

Ticketing and other important details

Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.

 

 

Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae

Images: Supplied 