Sunny Saturday: Here is the running order for day three of Untold Dubai
Keeping the momentum…
Saturday marks day three of the already iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. If you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Saturday breakdown.
If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Saturday right here.
Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.
Here is the running order for Saturday, February 17 at Untold Dubai.
The Running Order
Main Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|DJ Slim
|5.30pm to 6.30pm
|DJ TJ
|6.45pm to 7.35pm
|G-Eazy
|8pm to 9pm
|Kris Fade & Dean Curtis
|9.20pm to 10pm
|Major Lazer
|10.25pm to 11.40pm
|Don Diablo
|11.55pm to 1.10am
|DJ Bliss
|1.10am to 2.25am
|Grigore
|2.25am to 3.45am
Galaxy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Persic
|7pm to 9pm
|House of Yanos
|9pm to 11pm
|Shimza
|11pm to 1am
|Hot Since 82
|1am to 3am
|Cezar
|3am to 5am
Alchemy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|1Takennandos and Friends
|6pm to 7.30pm
|Afroto
|8.15pm to 8.50pm
|Enny
|8.50pm to 9.50pm
|Knucks
|10pm to 11pm
|Loyle Carner
|11.10pm to 12.10am
|Retro Party
|12.10am to 3am
Time Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Karno
|4pm to 5.30pm
|Kim Sane
|5.30pm to 7pm
|Jixo & Danz
|7pm to 8.30pm
|Shaun Warner
|8.40pm to 10pm
|Smokingroove
|10pm to 11.30pm
|Sara Bluma
|11.30 to 1am
|Alex Twin
|1am to 2.30am
|Sounds by Aks
|2.30am to 4.30am
Ticketing and other important details
Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.
Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae
Images: Supplied