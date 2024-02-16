Going out with a bang…

Sunday marks the fourth and final day of the iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. Untold is winding to a close and if you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Sunday breakdown.

If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Sunday right here.

Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.

Here is the running order for Saturday, February 17 at Untold Dubai.

The Running Order

Main Stage

Artist Running Time Mademoiselle Sabah 5.30pm to 6.30pm Inna 6.40pm to 7.40pm Asake 7.55pm to 8.55pm Psy 9.25pm to 10.10pm Sebastian Ingrosso 10.25pm to 11.55pm Timmy Trumpet 12.10am to 1.25am Scott Forshaw 1.30am to 3am

Galaxy Stage

Artist Running Time Marwan Dua 7pm to 8.30pm Paax Tulum 8.30pm to 10pm Marwan Dua B2B Paax Tulum 10pm to 11pm Mahmut Orhan 11pm to 1am Nicole Moudaber 1am to 3am

Alchemy Stage

Artist Running Time Abri & The Everlasting 6pm to 6.30pm Parvane 6.30pm to 7.30pm Children of Zeus 7.40pm to 8.40pm Ama Lou 9.20pm to 10.10pm Masego 10.30pm to 11.30pm Retro Party 11.30pm to 3am

Time Stage

Artist Running Time DXB Boat Party Take Over 4pm to 2am

Ticketing and other important details

Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.

Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae

Images: Supplied