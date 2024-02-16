Super Sunday: Here is the running order for day four of Untold Dubai
Going out with a bang…
Sunday marks the fourth and final day of the iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. Untold is winding to a close and if you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Sunday breakdown.
If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Sunday right here.
Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here.
Here is the running order for Saturday, February 17 at Untold Dubai.
The Running Order
Main Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Mademoiselle Sabah
|5.30pm to 6.30pm
|Inna
|6.40pm to 7.40pm
|Asake
|7.55pm to 8.55pm
|Psy
|9.25pm to 10.10pm
|Sebastian Ingrosso
|10.25pm to 11.55pm
|Timmy Trumpet
|12.10am to 1.25am
|Scott Forshaw
|1.30am to 3am
Galaxy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Marwan Dua
|7pm to 8.30pm
|Paax Tulum
|8.30pm to 10pm
|Marwan Dua B2B Paax Tulum
|10pm to 11pm
|Mahmut Orhan
|11pm to 1am
|Nicole Moudaber
|1am to 3am
Alchemy Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|Abri & The Everlasting
|6pm to 6.30pm
|Parvane
|6.30pm to 7.30pm
|Children of Zeus
|7.40pm to 8.40pm
|Ama Lou
|9.20pm to 10.10pm
|Masego
|10.30pm to 11.30pm
|Retro Party
|11.30pm to 3am
Time Stage
|Artist
|Running Time
|DXB Boat Party Take Over
|4pm to 2am
Ticketing and other important details
Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.
Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae
Images: Supplied