Going out with a bang…

Sunday marks the fourth and final day of the iconic four-day festival taking place at Expo City. Untold is winding to a close and if you’re looking for the running order of Untold Dubai, here is the Sunday breakdown.

If you’re trying to figure out who to see, where to see them and when, at Untold Dubai, have no fear because we have the full running order for Sunday right here.

Across four stages, we have some of the biggest names in the industry and every day of the festival has a little bit of something for everybody. For a full list of artists click here. 

Here is the running order for Saturday, February 17 at Untold Dubai. 

The Running Order

Main Stage

Artist Running Time
Mademoiselle Sabah 5.30pm to 6.30pm
Inna 6.40pm to 7.40pm
Asake 7.55pm to 8.55pm
Psy 9.25pm to 10.10pm
Sebastian Ingrosso 10.25pm to 11.55pm
Timmy Trumpet 12.10am to 1.25am
Scott Forshaw 1.30am to 3am

Galaxy Stage

Artist Running Time
Marwan Dua 7pm to 8.30pm
Paax Tulum 8.30pm to 10pm
Marwan Dua B2B Paax Tulum 10pm to 11pm
Mahmut Orhan 11pm to 1am
Nicole Moudaber 1am to 3am

Alchemy Stage

Artist Running Time
Abri & The Everlasting 6pm to 6.30pm
Parvane 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Children of Zeus 7.40pm to 8.40pm
Ama Lou 9.20pm to 10.10pm
Masego 10.30pm to 11.30pm
Retro Party 11.30pm to 3am

Time Stage

Artist Running Time
DXB Boat Party Take Over 4pm to 2am

Ticketing and other important details

Tickets are still available and will cost from Dhs300. If you’re unsure of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds, Untold has conveniently compiled a list of things that are prohibited from the grounds, see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Untold Dubai, Expo City, Thu to Sun from 4pm to 5am. untold.ae

Images: Supplied 