A guide to the tastiest events of the season…

Winter in the UAE is many things: alfresco adventures, perfect hiking weather, prime time for camping in the desert, bustling beach clubs, and new openings galore. But it is also when the coolest events pop-up around town. While the following line-up is a foodies’ paradise, it’s not just about eating. From workshops and competitions to chef masterclasses, workouts, and much more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy…

Taste of Dubai 2024

One of the highlights of our winter calendar, Taste of Dubai returns from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25. Taking over Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina, there will be a jam-packed itinerary, including some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants, delicious drinks, interactive masterclasses, live music, family-friendly entertainment, and more.

Taste of Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina. Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25, doors open from 12pm. Tickets from Dhs55. dubai.platinumlist.net

Dibba Bay Oyster Festival

Oyster lovers, homegrown favourite Dibba Bay’s oyster festival returns to Dubai next week, from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 25. The 10-day festival is jam-packed with activations, competitions, special menus, and entertainment to celebrate the award-winning locally-farmed oyster. Head to Dibba Bay’s farm-to-table outlets for Dhs8 per oyster, spend a day on the farm in Dibba, battle it out in an oyster shucking competition, and take advantage of the special oyster menus at your favourite Dubai restaurants.

Dibba Bay Oyster Festival, Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 25, at multiple locations in Dubai. @dibbabay / dibbabay.com

Sunset yoga and tacos

Nourish your body and soul with a sunset flow at Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria’s pop-up event at Keturah Reserve on Saturday, February 17. Unwind with a rooftop yoga session led by Dina Ghandour (@wellnesswithdina) against a stunning backdrop, followed by a delightful community-style dinner featuring a selection of Lila’s delicious snacks, tacos, and more. Book it now for Dhs215 per person.

Lila Taqueria, Keturah Reserve, Meydan, Dubai. Saturday, February 17, 5pm to 8pm. Dhs215 per person. wellnesswithdina.as.me

The Farmers’ Market

Leave indoor grocery shopping for the summer months and make the most of the great weather by taking a morning stroll around the new local farmers market. Now up and running at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue on Saturdays, The Farmer’s Market is a great way to stock up on fresh (affordable) local produce and the perfect way to spend a casual Saturday morning with family.

Main Lane, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturdays 9am to 2pm. alserkal.online

