They have a pizza our hearts…

From truffle pizza to a greasy (but equally) delicious Margherita and even the controversial Hawaiian, you’re sure to find a slice (or a box) that you’ll just love.

Here are 17 of the best pizza spots in Dubai

Pitfire

Dubai’s canon of great pizza joints wouldn’t be complete without this famous brand, which has been slinging perfect pies for years. All the usual toppings are available, but the classic pepperoni primo shines through for us, with a non-neogotiable side of garlic knots.

Pitfire Pizza, Lake Terrace Tower, Cluster D, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 11am to 11pm. Tel: 800 748 3473. @pitfirepizzabakers

Bungalo34

A newly opened restaurant on the Pearl Jumeirah, and backed by the Tashas Group, Bungalo34 looks out right onto the beach and has a vibe that can only be compared to home. Pasta dishes and frozen drinks aplenty, the wood-fired pizza is truly where it’s at, at Bungalo34.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am, from Tuesday, January 17. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Moon Slice

If you’re looking for a little more pizzazz with your pizza, look no further than Moon Slice. Hugely popular Dubai chef Reif Othman was consulted on the menu’s design. Customers can expect some seriously innovative ‘space’ pizzas such as the ‘fruity di mare’ with shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina and BBQ aioli. They’re served up on a crispy ‘Naples’ base.

Moon Slice, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Sun to Tues 12pm to 11pm, Wed 12.30pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 239 8363. @moonslicepizza

Luna Rossa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

At the helm of this incredible homegrown Italian, you will find chef Antonio Monzo who has painstakingly worked to create quite possibly one of the most authentic Italian restaurants we’ve seen. If you’re going for the pizza, we recommend sticking to the Margherita – not for any reason other than the fact that it made our hearts sing. Of course, the truffle pizza is also absolutely divine with a light drizzle of honey and dollops of ricotta cheese.

Luna Rossa, Business Bay, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)56 353 7303 lunarossadubai.com

The Artisan

This Italian restaurant located in DIFC is sleek, chic and overall just plain fabulous. It has a rather extensive menu including the grilled octopus which is fantastic. More importantly, their Tartufo nero is rich and crispy, and comes topped with fresh black truffle. It is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes and for good reason.

The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Sun to Thu midday to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat midday to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 338 8133 @theartisandubai

Luigia

Homemade Italian dishes are on the menu at Luigia, the pizzeria housed in the Rixos Premium JBR. If you’re looking for authentic Italian pizza, this is the place to be. The expansive restaurant is kitted out in bold, brash hues of purple and red, and it’s well-priced for its prime location on JBR. There’s a dedicated kids’ menu, so it’s a good choice for families looking for hearty Italian food that won’t break the bank.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fru 5.30pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to 12am. Tel (04) 349 6950. luigia.ae

The Nice Guy

This famed West Hollywood restaurant opened its first international outpost in Dubai’s Emirates Towers in September last year. Make a reservation and take a seat at one of the large booths towards the back of the room – the best seats in the house. The restaurant is known for its piping hot and delish pizzas, so you have to try it out.

The Nice Guy Dubai, Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd, 12pm to 1am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sun. Tel: (0)4 276 9888, @ theniceguydubai

One Life Kitchen and Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Life Kitchen & Café (@onelifedxb)

Popular One Life is a homegrown restaurant that opened its doors in the Dubai Design District way back in 2016. What started out as a small outlet, quickly became the favourite place of the district for Dubai-based freelancers. While they pride themselves in expertly brewed coffee, the pizza is where it’s at. The burrata pesto is one we hold near to our hearts.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe, JVC, open daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)4 456 9859, onelifedxb.com, @onelifedxb

Akiba Dori

It may come as a shock to some that this popular Japanese restaurant has made it to a pizza list, but if you know, you know. The light dough is made from the finest Japanese flour and salt and baked in a Japanese wood-fired oven in under just 60 seconds. There are 16 delicious pizzas to choose from.

Akiba Dori, various locations around Dubai, @akibadori

Motorino Pizzeria

Highly Commended for Favourite Pizza at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2023, and for good reason. Motorino Pizza’s are easily some of the best pies in the city. The crust is the perfect combination of fluffy and doughy, while the tomato base has just the right amount of tartness. It may be vanilla, but we cannot recommend their Margherita pizza enough.

Motorino Pizzeria, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR, open Sun to Thu 12pm to 11pm and Fri to Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 216 5027 @motorinodxb

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LDC Kitchen + Coffee (@ldckitchen)

The pizzas at LDC are already pretty spectacular, but just in time for World Pizza Day, the restaurant will be launching its very own build-your-own pizza menu, priced at Dhs48. If you’d rather not think about an intricate combination of toppings and flavour profiles, their plain Jane and fun guy pizzas are both worthy of a cheeky delivery.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, various locations around Dubai, @ldckitchen

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele (@pizzeria_da_michele_dubai)

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele landed in Dubai all the way from Napoli, made famous by the movie Eat Pray Love. From the basics to the specials and more, it serves up authentic pizzas across three locations in Dubai – JBR, Dubai Hills Mall, and City Walk. Sample a classic margherita or go all out with the tartufo – black truffle goodness.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, across various locations, @pizzeria_da_michele_dubai

Emmy Squared

The New York-based pizzeria opened in Dubai earlier this year, Dubai foodies can try the iconic square-shaped pizza inside Jumeirah’s Beach Walk Hotel. Combining its New York-style grandma pie with a Detroit-style pizza, Emmy Squared’s fluffy focaccia-like dough is edged with a caramelized, crispy cheese known as the brand’s signature ‘frico’ crust. From bestsellers like the colony pizza with beef pepperoni and honey and the angel pie with ricotta, mushrooms, and truffle cream; to brand new flavours including the star pizza with crispy soppressata, mozzarella, ricotta and pecorino, and the Seoul mate pizza with a kimchi base. It’s safe to say you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Beach Walk Hotel, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. @emmysquareduae

Pizza Yard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bagel Yard (@bagelyard)

Popular sandwich spot, Bagel Yard, serves the city’s most loved bagels by day, but did you know, by night, it transforms into Pizza Yard, serving some of the tastiest pizzas in the city? Guests can expect all the usuals from marinara to pepperoni but for those looking to try something a bit different, Pizza Yard’s special pizzas including the cajun chicken, cacio e pepe, and brocollini and kale are well worth a try.

Bagel Yard, Al Wasl Road, Dubai. Daily, 8am to 11pm, pizzas served from 1pm, Tel:(0)4 349 5404. @pizza.yard

Franky’s Pizzeria

From the same home as our much loved Hawkerboi, Common Grounds and plenty of other incredible brands – is the delightful Franky’s Pizza. This rooftop venue serves up Neopolitan-style pizzas directly from a wood fire oven, so you know it’s got to be good.

Franky’s Pizzeria, The Park, JLT, open Sun to Thu 5pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 1am. @frankyspizzeria

Social House

With iconic Dubai Fountain views, Dubai Mall’s casual eatery Social House recently reopened after an extensive makeover. As well as a new chef’s sushi table, a garden terrace, elevated table service, and an all-new menu, there’s a wood-fired pizza oven serving authentic pizzas from bresaola to spicy prawn, burrata to truffle.

Social House, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Weekdays 9am to 12am, weekends 9am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 339 8640. @socialhousedubai

ZaZa Slice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘Za ‘Za Slice (@zazaslice)

The latest outpost of pizza delight that has taken our social media and hearts by storm. ZaZa Slice has been on our radars for as long as their account has been active and they are finally serving up incredibly delightful slices of joy.

ZaZa Slice, South Heights Tower A, Shop 04, Satwa, open daily 6pm to 12am, closed Mon. @zazaslice

Images: Supplied and social