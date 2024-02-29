We all love a cheeky drinks deal…

Summer is here and for some of us that haven’t left Dubai that means incredible unlimited drinks deals that will last us through the summer.

Gather your gang and check out one of these stunning venues offering up unlimited drinks at knock out prices.

Here are 6 places serving up unlimited drinks deals in Dubai

Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort’s Li’Brasil restaurant is offering guests two hours of unlimited Aperol Spritz for just Dhs108. Now, that’s an offer we cannot refuse. The offer is available every Tuesday and Wednesday. The two hours of drinks start from the time the first drink is served.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Tues and Wed, Dhs108. Tel:(0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

August

Fridays at August (the restaurant, not the month) means that you can enjoy a sunset experience and free-flowing drinks for as little as Dhs199. Every Friday from 4pm onwards, with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, sip pretty and enjoy a starter and free-flow drinks for Dhs199, or upgrade it to a three-course menu and free-flow for Dhs151.

August, The Address Residence Fountain View 2, Downtown Dubai, Fridays from 4pm onwards, packages start from Dhs199 for free-flow. @august.dubai

Cheeky Camel

There’s a brand new ladies’ day deal at The Cheeky Camel. We’re talking, unlimited drinks for three hours, a dish and a dessert. The best part is? The unlimited drinks offer is renewable. The offer is valid on Fridays and will only cost Dhs99.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Bonnington Hotel, JLT Cluster J. Tel: (0)4 356 0574 @thecheekycameldxb

BCH:CLB

Technically a ladies’ day, but gents can also get in on the action. BCH:CLB offers guests free-flowing white wine, rose and prosecco as well as a Mediterranean food platter. For ladies, it will cost Dhs245 per person and Dhs345 per person for gents. The deal is on offer every Friday from 12pm to 5pm.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Fri from 12pm to 5pm Dhs245 for ladies, Dhs345 for gents. Tel: (0)4 834 3803 @bchclbdxb

Piatti by the Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piatti By The Beach (@piattibythebeach)

If you visit between 6pm and 8pm you will be able to splash out on unlimited drinks and nibbles for only Dhs195 per person for their daily aperitivo by the beach. Aperitivo deals in Dubai aplenty, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Piatti by The Beach, daily from 6pm to 8pm, Dhs195 per person for unlimited drinks and bites. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 @piattibythebeach

Salmon Guru

Every Friday at Salmon Guru there is an offer you won’t be able to refuse. It’s basically a Friday evening brunch. However, if you’d just like drinks and some edamame nibbles it will cost you Dhs195 from 4pm to 7pm.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Ominyat, Business Bay, Fridays from 4pm to 7pm, Dhs195 for house spirits, Dhs255 for unlimited cocktails. @salmongurudubai

Images: Supplied