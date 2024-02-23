A number of diversions will be put in place for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge…

If you’re planning to head out this weekend, Saturday, Feb 24 and Sunday, Feb 25, take note: a number of road closures are expected. This is due to the return of the annual Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, the oldest organised cycleride in the UAE.

Motorists should expect delays from 6am to 9.45am over the weekend on a number of key roads including Hessa Street, Dubai Expo City, Al Qudra Road, Umm Suqeim, Al Asayel Street, and more.

Here is the full breakdown of the road closures to know about in Dubai this weekend:

Saturday, February 24

6.15am to 9.30am: No access to D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan to Expo City Dubai direction or from Expo City Dubai D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan Road

Sunday, February 25

6.10am to 8.22am: No access to D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan or the passing of the traffic circle Al Qudra Road / Umm Suqeim & D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan

6.22am to 8.22am: No access to D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan or the passing of the traffic circle Al Qudra Road / Umm Suqeim and D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan

6.50am to 8.40am: No access to Hessa Street

6.10am to 9.50am: No access to Hessa Street or D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan

7.25am to 9.50am: No access to Hessa Street

7.00am to 9.30am: No access to Al Asayel Street (controlled exits, diverted route in place)

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, 6.15am to 9.45am, Sat Feb 24 and Sun Feb 25. cyclechallenge.ae

Images: Unsplash