The iconic race is getting a makeover…

Taking part in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge? We have an important update for you. After the official announcement that the races will take place in Expo City Dubai, as part of a new strategic partnership for the 2023-24 season, the brand new route has been revealed.

Previously, the challenge was slated to be held on the tracks of Al Qudra. With the new collaboration, riders will compete in a new location and on an improved route design. There will also be a reimagined Race Village venue, along with the new start and finish positions.

The track for the big race will be starting from the iconic Expo City Dubai. Cyclists can look forward to passing by Dubai’s popular landmarks such as the bustling Global Village, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and the breezy Jumeirah Golf Estates once taking off from the start line.

The 14th edition will also see the return of the popular TotalEnergies Outride and InstaShop Junior Rides, taking place a day before the main event. Also at site is the festive pre- and post-race experience in the Spinneys Eat Well Live Well village, where youcan find an array of delicious food and beverage options.

There’s also a new eco-initiative in the mix, aimed at planting thousands of trees. The initiative’s goal is to plant 2,500 trees by the end of the Build-Up rides using the collective effort of all the participants and their physical activities.

The Spinneys Cycling Team is extending an invitation to all the registered participants to join them and contribute to the endeavour. All you have to do is download the Active Giving app and use the provided special code.

What is the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge?

The complete set of races of the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 comprises of four build-up races and one mega race at the end. The races are spread out over several months and give the participating cyclists the chance to train, build endurance and prepare themselves for the 92-km finale, confirmed for Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The series of races will serve as a qualifier for the international UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship for the third year in a row. The top 25 per cent of participants from each age category will come together to compete in the finals in Aalborg, Demark in September 2024.

The elite category cyclists will be competing for combined prize of Dhs36,000, with the winning male and female rider receiving Dhs10,000, while second place and third place riders will earn Dhs5,000 and Dhs3,000 respectively.

Registrations are now open for the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 here. It is priced at Dhs535 which includes benefits like exclusive prizes, race packs, a leaderboard ranking, series leader jerseys, priority parking, and a finisher medal.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge/ Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 Competition, across various dates from Oct 1, Dhs535 for registration fee, cyclechallenge.ae

Images: Supplied