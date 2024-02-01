2024 just may be the year…

The year that we’re able to have a conversation with a fellow Dubai resident and go eight minutes without mentioning the state of traffic in the city. Swift measures have been put in place in recent times to manage the ever-increasing volume of cars on the road, including expansions and Salik toll gate updates.

The latest addition to that roster is the Algeria Road Development Project that stretches 2 km from the intersection of Algeria Street and Al Khawaneej Street (South) to the intersection of Tunis Street (North) at Al Muhaisnah (1) and Al Mizhar (1).

The project, completed by the RTA, is meant to regulate the traffic and serve the surrounding residential neighbourhoods which are seeing a significant growth in population.

The scope of work included increasing the number of lanes of Algeria Street from two to three in each direction. As a result, the road’s capacity has expanded from 6,000 vehicles to 9,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, as reported in Khaleej Times.

The details of the project

The detailed works of the project include converting the existing roundabout into a junction with signals so that motorists can turn left into the residential communities of Muhaisnah and Al Mizhar.

A service road was added along both sides of Algeria Street to link with the service roads for Streets 27 and 31. Parallel parking spaces for villas on both sides and angle parking spaces have also been added. For the pedestrians, cycling tracks and designated pedestrians zones have been introduced.

These improvements have reportedly reduced peak hour travel time from Al Khawaneej Street to Tunis Street from 15 minutes to seven minutes, marking a reduction of over 50 per cent.

