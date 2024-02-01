The ultra-luxury hotel has officially opened its doors in Business Bay…

Out of the many anticipated hotel openings this year, The Lana by the Dorchester Collection, a stunning 30-storey tower located on the waterfront of Dubai Canal, has certainly piqued our interest.

The hotly-anticipated new opening (from the group that operates The Dorchester in London, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Plaza Athénée in Paris, and the exclusive residences One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai) is now welcoming overnight and dining guests.

Perhaps the appeal of the hotel lies in its location, nestled among the gleaming skyscrapers of Business Bay while reflecting in the tranquil waters of the Dubai Canal. The 225 ultra-luxurious guest rooms (69 of which are suites) ooze contemporary sophistication, with triple-height ceilings overlooking Burj Khalifa, and luxe interiors designed famed Parisian duo, Gilles & Boissier.

Features include a rooftop pool, Dior Spa, and eight new restaurants…

In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by Foster and Partners, the hotel’s facilities include the UAE’s first Dior Spa (set to open in April), an infinity rooftop pool with stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and eight new restaurants – four of which are in collaboration with Michelin-lauded chefs.

That includes Martín Berasategui’s debut Middle Eastern restaurant, Jara; acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert’s two new concepts, Riviera and High Society; and one of the world’s best pastry chef, Angelo Musa’s Parisian-style pâtisserie, Bonbon Café.

And last but not least, in true Dubai style, hotel guests will be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah where they can access beach club facilities.

Room rates start from Dhs3,900 per night for a Dunes Room that sleeps up to two guests, Dhs5,500 for a Marina Room that sleeps up to three guests with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, all the way up to Dhs16,000 per night for a two-storey duplex suite complete with a marble staircase and outdoor terrace.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. dorchestercollection.com

