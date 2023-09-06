Will this ease our traffic woes?

Dubai residents and daily road crawlers – there are great developments on the horizon for us. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed plans for some massive upgrades to two major road networks in Dubai.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council visited the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre on September 5 where he was briefed about this next phase of road improvement projects.

How will the projects benefit us?

According to the new directives, the Hessa Street project will see a sizable expansion from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to its intersection with Al Khail Road stretching 4.5km bumping up its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

Similarly, the Umm Suqeim Street project will also undergo an increase in capacity, from its intersection with Al Khail Road to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road extending 4.6km, bringing up its capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour as well.

More roadworks up ahead…

Aside from these major streets, Al Khaleej Street will receive improvements stretching 3km from the Infinity Bridge ramp to Cairo Street. The additional construction of three underpasses stretching a total of 1.65km, will add an estimated capacity of 12, 000 vehicles per hour.

All of the changes are expected to reduce traffic, ease congestion and lower the travel time of drivers commuting on these roads on a daily basis.

A number of road improvement projects have been implemented this year in order to help ease the traffic around the city.

The Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project was also announced in July 2023 and prior to this, there was a significant improvement made thanks to the new exit in Al Seba Street.

Make sure you stay aware of these road improvement projects as they could significantly alter your travel time.

