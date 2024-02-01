The next long weekend will be a glorious nine-day break…

A new month is here (yes January is finally over) and if you’re in need of a getaway and wondering when the next public holiday is in 2024, you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at the upcoming public holidays – and precious long weekends – to look forward to.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next long weekend is a little way away yet. It will fall after the Holy Month of Ramadan, the first Eid holiday of the year – Eid Al Fitr.

If you’re wondering how many days off we’ll get for Eid al Fitr, the break runs from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri), which is likely to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar. So, although we have to wait a little while for it. It’ll be worth the wait, as it could be a glorious nine-day break.

To ensure you make the most of your public holidays, we’ve done the maths… Taking five days of leave from Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 19, will give you a total of 16 days off including three weekends –with work resuming on Monday, April 22. (Remember, the dates are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar and could be subject to change.)

SEE ALSO: How to get 34 days off by taking just 11 days of annual leave in 2024

After Eid Al Fitr, it will be the dual public holidays of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha 2024. Both dependent on the sighting of the moon, they’re likely to correspond to Saturday June 15 and then Sunday June 16 to Tuesday June 18, meaning a four-day weekend could follow.

The UAE has also announced a list of public holidays in 2024. Get out your 2024 diary and slot in the dates now.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements.

Featured image: Getty Images