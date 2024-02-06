There are massages and then there are massages…

If you’re into wellness, you may have heard of Jimmy Jarnet. The French ‘wellness designer’ is known around the globe for his award-winning massage technique and hyper-personalised wellness programmes.

Having won France’s Best Masseur Award in 2016, Jarnet’s process is entirely intuitive and all about connection. Which is why when we learned that Jarnet would be in Dubai this month at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, we immediately booked a slot with him…

“Tell me who you are”, the experience begins with an intimate one-on-one. But it’s not so much about what you say; Jarnet is incredibly spiritual and picks up on energy first and foremost. That’s what makes the experience so empowering – everything, from the technique to the pressure he applies, is done instinctively.

The father-of-two exudes an energy that instantly calms and reassures. Vital in his work for you to feel comfortable enough to let go of all the tension. Of course, that’s easier said than done. Brain racing and naturally tense with the unfamiliar territory, Jarnet knew he had his work cut out for him, but he did not disappoint.

Prepare for a massage experience like no other. This “intense energy exchange” uses a combination of deep breathing, stretching, massage movements, and supportive guidance to promote mind and body symbiosis and relieve muscle tension. Intense, powerful, and professional, Jarnet encourages you to open up and let all your emotions out, creating a safe space for tears and/or laughter to flow freely.

The luxurious spa at the Mandarin Oriental is the perfect setting to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary, if only for a couple of hours. We emerge feeling floppy, tingling from head-to-toe, and healed from within.

Here only until February 18, Jarnet’s transformative ‘out of time’ massage experience is priced at Dhs1,100 for an hour and 15 minutes, Dhs2,200 for an hour and 55 minutes, or Dhs2,700 for two hours and 45 minutes.

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. Feb 1 to Feb 18. Tel:(0)4 777 2243. @mo_jumiera / mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided