In for 2024: sequels…

And the stories continue. Sometimes a story is so great, a curtain call just doesn’t seem right. We want more – to see more of the characters, of their life, of where all of this is heading. Sequels are notorious for being watered down extensions of the originals, but there have been and continue to will be some smash hit flicks that elevate the tale to even greater heights.

This year, we’re seeing a sort of trend, where films as old as 1988 are getting a revival. For those fans who could never really move on from the movie magic, we’d like to congratulate you. See you at the movies.

Dune: Part Two

Releasing: March 14

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Ausin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson

Paul Atreides is only getting started. Dune took the cinematic world by storm and was one of the biggest releases of 2021 – a world so big and beyond comprehension, the audience was blown away. Dennis Villeneuve’s larger-than-life shots of rolling sand dunes, juxtaposed with the politics of the rich, dangerous secrets that lie within was only the tip of the iceberg. Compared to what is to be expected in this highly-anticipated sequel of sequels, the first movie was just a taste. Paul has much bigger things coming his way, and the anticipation of the chaos is what is sure to pull the masses to the cinemas. The stellar star cast includes, aside from the names mentioned above, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy and Josh Brolin, to name very few. Imagine that.

Gladiator 2

Release: November 22

Cast: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal

No one ever thought that a Gladiator sequel would ever happen, simply because the original come out 14 years ago, in 2000 – natural derivation, don’t you think? Well, surprise surprise, Ridley Scott said sike and is making it happen this year. Starring Irish golden boy and heartthrob of recent times Paul Mescal, who is playing Lucius, the prodigal son of Maximus who will return from the shadows after nearly 15 years. According to the director, Lucius has been living in the wilderness with no connection his mother Lucilla, who now thinks him dead. Lucius will set off on a quest to find the truth about his father. If the first film is anything to go by, this one will be just as epic.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Release: September 6

Cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Monica Belluci

The original Beetlejuice came out in 1988, which by today’s standards is almost a relic. The first installment in Tim Burton’s fantasy-horror-comedy film franchise followed Betelgeuse, an obnoxious and devious ‘bio-exorcist’ from the Netherworld, who assists a newly-deceased couple to scare their home’s new living inhabitants away. Michael Keaton is reprising his role as this fantastical creature of the undead and notable new additions include another one of Tim Burton’s breakout stars – Jenna Ortega, who stepped into the world of the macabre previously with The Addams Family spin-off Wednesday. Beetlejuice won hearts all around as a deliciously manic, wildly inventive comedy classic. After such a long wait, we’re ready to see Betelgeuse’s stripy suit on the big screen again.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Release: July 26

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin

The universe crossover to end all crossovers – Deadpool and Wolverine, two incredibly iconic characters in their own right. One more recent, one more old, but both equally screen worthy. This sequel is the third one in the Deadpool franchise, bringing the sharp anti-hero into the MCU, showing him ‘infiltrating’ it. Recovering from his injuries, Wolverine crosses paths with Mr. No Filter, who would realistically be the most irritating person to be around, and they combine all their powers and patience for one another to defeat a common enemy. The movie is keeping the R-Rating, which in our opinion is the right choice to maintain the essence of Deadpool’s endearing insufferability.