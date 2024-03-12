We’ve got you covered, whatever the weather…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live performances, free yoga on the beach, unmissable foodie pop-ups, a picnic for Palestine, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, March 8

Stretch with a view

World-renowned yogi and founder of HWH Studio, Adrienne Everett is hosting a free community beach yoga class this weekend in partnership with Alo Moves. Taking place in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, join Adrienne for a sunset yoga vinyasa recovery flow, a gentle sequence that starts with deep breathing, moves through slow vinyasa flows, and ends with a relaxing Savasana to leave you feeling rejuvenated as the sun sets.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai. Friday, March 8. 5pm to 6pm. Sign up here.

Celebrate International Women’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMP كامب (@trainwithcamp)

DIFC fitness studio CAMP are hosting a Women’s Day outdoor pop-up taking place on Friday for a night of fitness and shopping. Showcasing 15 incredible female-owned brands, choose from delectable food to stunning accessories, trendy clothing, thoughtful giftings, vibrant flowers, activewear, and self-care essentials. CAMP will also launch its new ladies-only training discipline, PULSE, which is a fusion of barre and pilates. The pop-up is taking place at the stunning pool at Roda Al Murooj from 5pm to 9pm.

Roda Al Murooj, DIFC, Dubai. Friday, March 7, 5pm to 9pm. trainwithcamp.com

See Khalid live

He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers such as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is performing in Dubai this weekend. The award-winning American singer-songwriter was initially to perform in the emirate for the first time last year on October 27, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena, but the gig was rescheduled for Friday, March 8.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, March 8, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Don’t miss this foodie pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streetery Food Hall (@streetery)

This Friday, don’t miss out on the Panamericana team’s popup at Streetery. From 5pm onwards, enjoy unlimited South American and Asian street food dishes for Dhs125 per person and Dhs65 for children under eight. Secure your spot by sending a direct message to Streetery on Instagram. It’s a foodie experience not to be missed.

Streetery, Cluster D, JLT, Dubai. Friday, March 8, 5pm til late. @streetery

Dance the night away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moe’s on the 5th (@moesonthe5th)

Celebrate Moe’s on the 5th’s eighth anniversary this Friday, with their “8th on the 5th” bash. Located at Sheraton Grand Hotel, the event kicks off at 9pm until late with delicious bites, crafted cocktails, and dance to the beats of renowned DJs including Berlin-based Nico Stojan and Beirut-born Dubai-based DJs Hoolz and Jixo & Danz. Whether you’re a Moe’s regular or a newbie, get ready to groove all night long.

Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel:(0) 4 333 3055. @moesonthe5th

Saturday, March 9

Lunch in the sky

If you’re looking to impress, Sushisamba has launched a new weekend lunch: the Alegria menu. Priced at just Dhs249 for two courses and Dhs299 for three courses, guests can choose from the restaurant’s signature dishes including sea bream ceviche, prawn gyoza, Samba Dubai maki, black cod, and seafood cazuela rice. The menu is available every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 3.30pm.

SushiSamba Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Get creative at Couqley

What better way to spend a rainy day? If you are planning on meeting up with friends this weekend, make your way to down to Couqley French Bistro and Bar for an afternoon of therapeutic art and fine-tasting grape – a Women’s Day special! Artists can enjoy two complimentary beverages (or three non-alcoholic drinks) and canapés while painting either Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn, or Frida Kahlo masterpiece on a pre-sketched canvas under the guidance of an art teacher.

Couqley Business Bay, Pullman Downtown Dubai. Saturday, March 9. 4pm to 7pm. Dhs390 per person. Reserve your spot – weloveart.com/events/

Check out a new museum

Fans of digital art, this one’s for you: There’s an immersive new art museum open in Dubai Mall, and it’s already renowned around the world. From the masterminds at world-class digital media design company d’strict, Arte Museum’s opening exhibition presents 14 media art pieces that interpret ‘nature’s eternal vitality beyond time and space’. The breathtaking landscapes to mesmerizing natural phenomena we will see will be brought to life right in front of our eyes using the latest media technologies, and promise to also leverage light, sound and fragrance.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, 10am to 11pm, tickets priced at Dhs109 per person, @artemuseum_dubai

Get a slice and a beer

One of Dubai’s favourite pizza spots has just opened a new licensed pizzeria in the city’s new foodie hotspot, Dubai Hills Business Park. With the same relaxed vibe, great food, and wallet-friendly prices as the other Pitfire Pizza locations, this is the perfect spot for a quick lunch, impromptu date night, family-friendly dinner, and casual catch-up. Order the spicy salami primo pizza, with a non-negotiable side of garlic knots, and wash it all down with a hot honey margarita, thank us later.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park 1, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. @pitfirepizzabakers

Sunday, March 10

Picnic for Palestine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ripe Market (@ripemarket)

Join the community this Sunday at the Ripe Market for Picnic for Palestine, offering a safe haven to foster solidarity and engage in meaningful conversations amidst a picturesque picnic setting. Discover the richness of Palestinian culture, meet local Palestinian-owned businesses, and connect with activists, organizers, supporters, and advocates for social justice. While some snacks will be provided, attendees are encouraged to bring their own food to the picnic from the Ripe Market offerings. Register your attendance here.

Ripe Market Academy Park, Dubai. Sunday, March 10. 10am to 12pm. Dhs5 entry to Ripe Market. @ripemarket

Perfect your latte art

Whether you’re an amateur coffee lover or barista pro, hone in on your coffee making talents and learn how to impress guests with the perfect cup. Join the experts from homegrown brand Harvester Coffee with a three-hour latte art workshop at The Warehouse, Al Quoz, this Sunday. For Dhs450, guests will understand the steps, tips and ways to craft the perfect cup of coffee.

The Warehouse, Al Quoz 3, Dubai. Sunday, March 10, 2pm to 5pm. Dhs450. Book here: breakbread.com

Try a new Sunday roast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

But not just any Sunday roast. Two Michelin star Dinner by Heston at Atlantis The Royal’s Sunday roast. Served up every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm, guests can indulge in a 15th-century dining experience with a modern twist. The three course menu, priced at Dhs495 per person, includes the iconic Meat Fruit – a silky and rich chicken liver parfait disguised as a mandarin, served with perfectly charred bread; roast chicken served with all the trimmings including Yorkshire pudding and roast potatoes; and the Tipsy Cake, warm buttery brioche buns served with the signature caramelised spit roast pineapple.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal. Sundays, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2444, atlantis.com

Unwind with beachside new moon yoga

Join Rayya Wellness for an exclusive beachside new moon yoga event at The Retreat Palm Dubai on Sunday. For Dhs99 per person, experience the soothing benefits of restorative yoga starting at 7pm, followed by an energy healing meditation session at 7.45pm under the gentle moonlight. Participants will receive a complimentary 30-minute Spa voucher for additional relaxation and rejuvenation at any Rayya location.

The Retreat Palm Dubai, March 10, 7pm onwards. Dhs99 per person. Tel:(0)58 590 2583. rayyawellness.com

Images: Social/Provided