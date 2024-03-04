The festival of colours beckons…

Holi, celebrated as the Festival of Colours, Love and Spring, falls on Monday, March 25 this year. It’s an exciting time of light and joy, when people get together and play around with colours to signify the end of winter, the arrival of spring and the blossoming of flowers in India. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil. Dubai, being the melting pot of cultures it is, has spots you can head to to be a part of this uber fun festivity. Happy Holi!

Here are 7 spots to visit to celebrate Holi in Dubai.

Bombay Brasserie

Bombay Brasserie at Taj Dubai invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Holi, with an exciting celebration of the festival of colours slated for March 24 and 25. Sample their specially curated set menu with a selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, all priced at Dhs250 per person – the menu features delicacies like samosa rose dahi bhalla, traditional homemade sweets and refreshing festive mocktails. Guests will also get commemorative takeaway gifts as a token of appreciation. Additionally, you can capture fun moments with friends and family at their festive photobooth.

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Mar 24 and 25, 6pm to 12am, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 438 3222, @bombaybrasseriedubai

Dhaba Lane

Celebrate Holi at Dhaba Lane with Rang De Holi – gujiya sweets and delicious thandhai. No Holi celebration is complete without the refreshing milk-based drink flavoured with rose petals, dry fruits and spices, and Dhaba Lane is offering chilled complimentary thandhai shots all day long. But that’s not all. Every celebration calls for something sweet, and you can sample Holi-themed gujiya sweet treats, made with traditional recipes for Dhs15 for a set of 2.

Dhaba Lane, across various locations, Mar 24 and 25, all day, @dhabalane.dxb

Chutney’s Restaurant

Chutney’s Restaurant is offering an exclusive Royal Thali at Dhs120 for Holi. Especially crafted by esteemed chef Rasheed Quraishi, the thali contains a mouth-watering spread of dishes, including murg tikka hussaini, mutton do pyaza, dahi bhalla, palak paneer and more. For sweets, sample gujiya and motichoor laddoos.

Chutney’s Restaurant, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, Oud Metha, Mar 24 and 25, 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0) 4 336 6000, @chutneysbymovenpick

Bombay Bungalow

Bombay Bungalow is offering a limited-edition exclusive feast just for Holi. The specially curated menu is priced at Dhs149 for two and is available for both lunch and dinner from March 21 to 25. The menu offers sweet and savoury snacks including the coconut gujiya, the mohanthal, and the ever-popular bright orange street delicacy imariti. For the savoury side, you can tuck into palak patta chaat, crunchy chakli, paneer pakora, dhai ki seekh, special soya chaap mandi and last but not least, refreshing thandai. You can choose from two flavours – beetroot lassi and mango pista lassi.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach, JBR, Mar 21 to 25, 8am to 12am, Dhs145 for two, Tel: (800) 692 8779, @bombaybungalow

Varak

Varak is offering a colourful Holi tray to kick off the celebrations. In this tray you can find vibrant, organic colours that are safe to play with, pesto mathri – crispy bites infused with zesty pesto, thandai cookies – rich cookies that capture the essence of traditional thandai, boondi chocolate barks – crunchy chocolate treats with a desi twist, saffron mawa cake bites – indulgent morsels of saffron-infused delight, and last but not least, water balloons because what is Holi without some water balloon action.Priced at Dhs300. Order it online at varakdubai.com or visit their chic boutique.

Varak, Churchill Tower, Shop 5, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs300, @varaktheedibleluxury

Punjab Grill

Sample an exclusive four-course menu at Punjab Grill, available from March 22 to 25. The menu features chaat, appetizers, mains, and a dessert. There are also vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, priced at Dhs200 and Dhs225 respectively. Indulge in chilled anari dahi bhalla, kathal masala, phulka tacos, and paneer saffron kofta, among others. Meat enthusiasts can relish masala shrimp, reshmi chicken, saffron chicken korma, saag gosht, and more.

Punjab Grill, Lobby Level, Anantara Hotel, Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Mar 22 to 25, from Dhs200, Tel: (0) 50 194 1107, @punjabgrilldubai

Rohini by Little Miss India

Rohini by Little Miss India’s thali-menu for Holi is just what you need to celebrate the day right. Diners can choose from a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, including dahi vada, safiyani achari paneer tikka, murgh tikka, kashmiri rogan josh, and butter chicken. Of course, festivals call for sweet offerings – end the meal with delightful desserts such as malpua with mango rabdi, thandai rasmalai cheesecake, and gulkand layered phirni. Available on March 25, at Dhs149 per person for the non-vegetarian thali and Dhs119 per person for vegetarian thali.

Rohini by Little Miss India, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Mar 25, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs119, Tel: (0) 4 438 0064, @rohinibylmi

