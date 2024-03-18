Get those bookings in…

There are plenty of immersive dining spots in the city for you to try. If you’re a fan, take note of these immersive iftar and suhoor experiences you can experience during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai.

Here are 4 experiences in Dubai to book

Duomo

When: Throughout Ramadan

Duomo at The Dubai Edition serves up an iftar from sunset to 10pm under a stunning dome with attractive projections. A vast crystal chandelier sits elegantly at the start of the arch, but besides this, the dome is an empty canvas, and it is here where the magic happens. The curated set menu features classic iftar starters, homemade burrata ravioli, risotto, and more for Dhs280 per person. Reserve your spots here.

Duomo, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs280 per person for the set menu, Tel: (0)4 602 3399. editionhotels.com/dubai

Expo City Dubai

When: Throughout Ramadan

There are three epic iftars taking place at Expo City Dubai this year, but for something truly ‘surreal’ book you and your loved ones in for the experience by the Surreal water feature. The experience includes an extensive outdoor buffet with live cooking stations and an array of Ramadan desserts and beverages. And for your views, you will be immersed by the magical waterfall where water defies gravity, and dramatic fire display. Prices per adult are Dhs220, and it’s Dhs95 for children six to 12 years. Make your reservations here.

Expo City Dubai, from sunset, prices start from Dhs220 per adult, Dhs95 per child @expocitydubai

Theatre of Digital Art

When: 8pm on March 23 and 30

Experience Suhoor in a whole new light at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) where you will dine against the backdrop of Arabic-themed digital art and soulful live music. Your feast will include delicacies meticulously crafted to tantalise the taste buds. Tickets for the three-hour experience will cost you Dhs560 for two adults (else, it’s Dhs350 per adult). For little ones it’s Dhs210, or you can get a family pass for Dhs896. Purchase your tickets here.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Dubai, 8pm from March 23 and 30, Tel: (0)4 277 4044, toda.ae

Arte Tea Bar

When: Throughout Ramadan

It may not be an iftar or a suhoor, but the new immersive art museum in Dubai, Arte Museum has a tea bar where visitors can enjoy a drink while immersed in digital art. Over Ramadan, pull up a chair at the ‘interactive’ immersive table and sip on sweet, tea-based mocktails. Drink options span flavours from the region including a date milkshake, using organic date syrup. Get those phones ready as you watch your table blossom with flowers as the lively and harmonious melodies and media art surround you. Tickets to see the museum and the Arte Tea Bar cost Dhs149 per adult and Dhs89 per child (ages four to 17) when purchased online. Senior citizens (over 60) also get a discount so carry those IDs and get your ticket for Dhs119. There are other discounts available, so be sure to scroll before you make your purchase.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri to Sun, @artemuseum_dubai

