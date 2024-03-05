Here’s what’s great in the capital this week…

Monday, March 18

Take your wellness journey to new heights at Al Bateen Ladies Club

At a lovely landscape adorned with aromatic plants, palms and tree-lined pathways, ladies in the capital can begin their day with a refreshing swim in the exquisite infinity pool, or raise a racquet at an energising padel session. You can also enjoy a private beach with plush sun beds, as well as expert-led, low-impact fitness classes featuring pilates and more, from 3pm to 9.45pm. Read more here.

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha, Al Bateen Beach, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)54 995 5036. @matchaalbateen

Tuesday, March 19

Find your sidekick come Iftar time

Sit down with some of the most cherished characters from your childhood, as you dine with the family for Iftar at Sidekicks. Sumptuous meal, fabulous flavours, fun family time. Three for three. Sidekicks, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi Wednesday, March 20

Voyage through Africa with a brand new menu

With a dozen (yes, twelve) amazing desserts to pick from on their new ‘The Journey’ dining experience, we’d think that was all the convincing you need. Except, you’ll also experience way more on this innovative four-course ride of globally inspired dishes. Crispy corn fritters. Wagyu steak. Chicken pot pie. The weather’s still great and you’ll be greeted by brilliant views of the Al Maryah Canal when you dine here. Need we say more?

African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 11.45pm, Fri to Sun 12pm to 12.45pm, Dhs500 for two. Tel: (0)2 675 9302. @african__lounge

Tea off at Al Meylas

Celebrate the traditions of Ramadan at Al Meylas Lobby Lounge, where a delightful Iftar set menu will have you enjoying delights such as the Warak Enab, and a mains menu serves their super shrimp machboos. You can also experience a host of teas, as well as a la carte options for Suhoor, in the “living room of Abu Dhabi”.

Al Meylas Lobby Lounge, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs300 Iftar, sunset to 9pm, Dhs230 afternoon tea. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fsabudhabi

Thursday, March 21

Enjoy stunning views and beachside bliss

Ladies enjoy complimentary access to this wonderful seaside property’s exclusive pool and private beach from March 21 to 24. Enjoy true relaxation amidst the stunning backdrop of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, at one of the capital’s premier shorefront destinations.