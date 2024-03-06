Ramadan Kareem…

The light and joy of Ramadan is here and much more swiftly than we had imagined. One moment we were talking about iftar previews and staycation master lists, and the next we’re here – it’s already the first day. Ramadan in Abu Dhabi is something one must truly experience – a different kind of fun from the usual. For this first week, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, March 11

Start it off with a business lunch at Mika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika (@mika.abudhabi)



Mika on Yas Island is where you need to be for a bangin’ business lunch deal – available Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 3pm. Choose a 2-course meal for Dhs95 or a 3-course meal for Dhs125 for a quick, productive and pleasurable midday retreat.

Mika, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, from Dhs95, Tel: (0) 56 433 1422, @mika.abudhabi

Indulge in iftar at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Indulge in a luxurious Ramadan at The Majlis by the Sea, a stunning beachfront tent in the capital. Against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, enjoy live Arabic music and exquisite decor inspired by the Middle East. Expect a medley of Michelin-starred cuisine, including dishes from both Talea and Hakkasan alongside Emirati and Arab flavours. With indoor and outdoor seating, plus shisha, it promises an unforgettable Ramadan experience.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs345, half price for children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. mandarinoriental.com/abu-dhabi

Tuesday, March 12

Explore a Ramadan market

Unforgettable moments await visitors at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s Ramadan Village all month long, from 8pm to 12am daily during the holy month, and from 4pm to 10pm during Eid. With plenty of fun activities for children and adults, the soothing sounds of the oud and qanoun will enchant visitors as they participate in exciting games, while discovering a face-painting area, a henna station, Ayyalah dance performances and of course, the chance to win countless prizes. Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, daily, 8pm to 12am, @bawabatalsharqmall

Wednesday, March 13

Plan early staycations at Anantara Santorini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



The breathtaking Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, where Aegean vibes meet Emirati elegance to create a paradise unlike any other is a secluded spot ideally situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot. This adults-only beachfront address features just 22 sumptuous rooms and suites boasting postcard-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf, sun-drenched terraces, and each coming with their own 24/7 butler.

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, Al Jarf 22, Ghantoot, Al Samha, Abu Dhabi. Now open. Room rates from Dhs2,699 plus taxes. Tel:(0)4 567 8666. anantara.com

Thursday, March 14

Check out a cool Ramadan collaboration at Erth Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erth Restaurant AlHosn (@erth.alhosn)



Valentino will be making a splash at the beloved Erth Restaurant to bring you a wonderful suhoor experience with your friends and family every night. Immerse yourself in the brand universe while you feast on a specially curated menu by the venue for Valentino.

Erth Restaurant, Al Hosn, Mar 14 to Apr 12, @erth.alhosn

The Carpenter’s Daughter by Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy

The Inshad master and ‘Sheikh of Egyptian chanters’ will take to the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a soulful presentation of The Carpenter’s Daughter, a series of famous poems in praise of the Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him, from Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, and the Maghreb region. El-Tohamy is known well for his skill in mixing chanting in classical Arabic with a variety of musical cultures. It may be a fusion, but the originality of each art form is preserved in its traditional manner. The performance will take place for one day only, from 9.30pm to 11.30pm. Tickets are priced at Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

The Carpenter’s Daughter by Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Mar 14, 9.30pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs100, tickets here

Images: Supplied/Getty