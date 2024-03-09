Correct us if we’re wrong…

But aren’t we already two weeks into Ramadan? That is unreal. What is real though, is that the capital has been abuzz with fantastically festive things to do all week, and this weekend is no different. Get scrolling and take your pick. Happy weekend!

Here are 9 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, March 22

You can’t do Ramadan weekends without an Iftar

The Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Al Andalus Ramadan experience returns this year, able to accommodate a whopping 450 guests each night with live cooking stations, whole lamb carving, ouzi stations, and a spectacular buffet showcase a delightful array of barbecued meats and seafood for guests to enjoy. Positioned on the Falcon Lawn along Abu Dhabi Creek, Al Andalus Tent offers breathtaking views of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs289. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Catch this exhibit at the Louvre Abu Dhabi one last time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design co-curated by Évelyne Possémé, former chief curator of Ancient and Modern Jewellery at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris; and Judith Henon-Raynaud, Chief Curator and Deputy Director of the Department of Islamic Art at the Musée du Louvre, Paris, shines light on the arc of inspiration that Islamic art has had on Cartier’s creations. There are over 400 pieces on display here: jewellery, historic masterpieces of Islamic art, illustrations, textiles, and photographs. It offers a complete examination of this artistic romance, from the beginning of the 20th century to present day.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until Mar 24. louvreabudhabi.ae

Sample some red bottoms on Saadiyat Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld)

This Louboutin x Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island collaboration is available for a limited time only, so you don’t want to miss it. Louboutin’s Loubi Suite at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island is all about the traditions and the meaningful connections made at a comfortable home. Discover their latest Ramadan collection at this exclusive pop-up.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mar 21 to 23. @jumeirahsaadiyat

Saturday, March 23

Indulge in Saturday brunching action

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The WB™ Abu Dhabi (@thewbabudhabi)

This Saturday brunch at The Director’s Club is just what you need to unwind after a long week of working hard (or hardly working, we don’t judge). Guests will be treated to premium cuts and the finest beverages at The WB™ Abu Dhabi’s very own meatery, with live entertainment to boot. Tuck into a selection of sharing-style appetisers, including The Director’s Club signature beef tartare, burrata, truffle mac and cheese croquettes, old bay prawn po’ boys and oysters Rockefeller.

The Director’s Club, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs399 premium, Dhs599 bubbles. Tel: (0) 2 815 0000. dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Feast on Suhoor at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari World™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@ferrariworldyasisland)

This unique and exciting experience invites diners to immerse themselves in an afterhours culinary and cultural experience at the world’s leading theme park, for the first time ever. This special Suhoor buffet will be hosted at the fan zone area within the park. Guests can indulge in a selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies while enjoying live entertainment featuring Oud and Qanoon music. But that’s not all. One of the family-favorite rides, Bell’ Italia, will be operational during the Suhoor hours. Dhs180 per diner, and Yas Island Annual Pass holders receive a fantastic 25 per cent discount.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat during Ramadan, 9pm to 12am, Dhs180 per person, Tel: (600) 511115, @ferrariworldyasisland

Dine in the dark

Put the phrase ‘love is blind’ to the test at Bab Al Qasr’s Fresh Basil’s Pitch-Black Dining, where all of your senses will be heightened when you lose your sense of sight. The journey is in complete darkness, but that means you’ll spend more time listening to your plus one than staring at your plate. Begins at Dhs399 per person.

Fresh Basil, Bab Al Qasr, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs399 per person. @babalqasrhotel

Sunday, March 24

Get your art fix with The World of Mirrors by Jamal Bassiouni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artbooth (@artboothuae)

Egyptian artist Jamal Bassiouni’s solo exhibition, The World of Mirrors, will enchant viewers with vivid explorations of ancient Egyptian beliefs about enlightenment and the afterlife. Head over to the Art Booth Gallery on the ground floor of Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, for your weekly dose of art and culture.

Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC area, Abu Dhabi. Feb 29 to Apr 15, @artboothuae

Soak in the sun at SAL

If you thought Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI) couldn’t possibly add to its glowing line-up of luxurious stunners, think again. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL has just arrived in the capital, and the second location of this iconic sea-soaked brand in the UAE has just set up shop on Saadiyat.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 5.00pm and 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

Catch the last of the Zayed Sports Tournament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayed Tournament (@zayedtournament)

The family-favourite tournament began on March 11, and you can catch a series of exciting events including football, padel, swimming, petanque, boxing and chess. Kicking off with women’s football, the tournament showcases the skills of athletes from all across the UAE. It’s coming to a close this weekend, so don’t miss it.

Zayed Sports Tournament, various locations, Abu Dhabi, March 11 to 24. etizan.ae

Images: Supplied/Getty