There’s plenty you can get up to in Abu Dhabi over the Holy Month, from iftars to activations around the city, and now you have one more activity to add to your list: the Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Now in its sixth edition, the fun event is set to take place from Thursday, March 21 until 31. It will open on these days from 9pm after iftar to 2am. The event is popular among Abu Dhabi residents, especially the youth and is a great space where the community can come together over the Holy Month. Inside, visitors can expect diverse elements of art, culture and entertainment.

What to expect at Ramadan Arcade?

On the ‘arcade’ front, Abu Dhabi Gaming will introduce exclusive Emirati-made board games. There will also be VR stations by Pixoul Gaming and a selection of classic arcades and board games, as well as the Arcade’s renowned FIFA and Carom tournaments.

On the main stage, expect musical performances featuring daily sessions and a special Ramadan concert by Bait Al Oud. Attendees can enjoy a traditional Al Malid performance (a form of religious singing), and other instrumental music showcases by The Fridge Entertainment.

For laughs, popular Arab comedians will also be at the event including Mina Liccione, Ali Al Sayed, Abz Ali, and Abdullah Al Qassab.

This year, the Ramadan Arcade has included a ladies-only experience by The Pink Majlis Community where gaming tournaments will take place. Over the weekend you can also expect workshops where you can design your phone case, create art, shop and even enjoy complimentary desserts.

For art fans, five emerging local artists will be hosting workshops and showcasing their upcoming projects at Studio Untitled. You can find the interactive exhibitions displayed across the arcade and each will celebrate the themes of community, traditions and culture reflecting the artist’s understanding.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, March 21 to 31, Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae