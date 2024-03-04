Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is set to be the emirates’ newest luxury escape…

Dreaming of packing your bags for a stunning staycation? Then bookmark Naäma Beach Villas & Spa, a gorgeous new all-villa retreat opening soon in Fujairah.

Set 90 minutes’ drive away from Dubai on Fujairah’s east coast, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is set to welcome guests from March 2024, and is framed by the incredible natural beauty of Fujairah’s Hajar mountains and the west coast of the Indian Ocean. Just up the road from Dubai’s beloved Sandy Beach Resort, it will also benefit from picture-perfect views of Snoopy Island, ensuring this will no doubt become a treasured spot for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.

Guests will be able to check in to one of 44 contemporary looking villas, which start in size from a spacious 325 square metres. Ideal for romantic retreats for two as well as big group getaways, the villas are finished in calming shades of caramel and cream, and will range in size from single to four-bedrooms, and all come with private pools. To cater to guests’ every whim, dedicated butler service will ensure every stay is five star.

Encouraging guests to switch off and bliss out, the resort will also house an expansive ESPA Spa, with a regal, instantly-relaxing feel. Signature treatments will be available to both men and women in separate treatment areas.

Guests will be able to drink and dine at a trio of venues: a restaurant, bar, and lounge, all designed with an Arabesque touch. At Nafourah lounge, guests will check-in with a glass of bubbly, and be able to enjoy freshly brewed coffees and an extensive tea selection throughout their stay. At Aseela restaurant, charcoal-grilled meats and freshly caught fish take centre stage on the internationally-influenced menu. For daytime dining, poolside Amara bar serves crowd-pleasing plates under the balmy sun.

Of course, those wishing to enjoy a little more privacy will be able to enjoy in-villa dining around-the-clock.

Although room rates are still to be revealed, this is definitely one to bookmark for a bucket list staycation.

naamavillas.com

Images: supplied