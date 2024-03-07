The laughter track plays on repeat in the capital…

Get set to witness some of the funniest professional comedians on the planet at the first ever Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, with the inaugural edition bringing established names in the business to Yas Island from May 18 to 26. A whole line up of side-splitting entertainers is confirmed, with non-stop laughter and comedic moments guaranteed for all.

Who’s coming to Abu Dhabi?

Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani

Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani will join forces for a side-splitting show on May 24, bringing the laughs with their unmistakeable sense of humor. Bassem, a surgeon-turned comedian and one of Egypt’s funniest personalities has been recognised in TIME magazine’s most influential list for 2013, and Maz, a comedian-turned-actor who has appeared in shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm and more.

Aziz Ansari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Middle East (@livenationme)

Aziz Ansari is a popular face on the global comedy circuit, with his career highlights including his role as Tom Waverford on popular comedy series Parks and Recreation. He’s also acted in popular comedy movies such as I Love You, Man and 30 minutes or Less among others, and will be on stage at the Etihad Arena on May 18.

Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee

Additionally, it has been announced that comedians Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, the duo behind the hilarious Bad Friends podcast will perform at the Etihad Arena on May 21. Following the immense success of their podcast, Santino and Lee are bringing their hilarity to the capital, via a blend of humor, honesty, and unfiltered banter. With candid conversations, outrageous humor, and chemistry you wouldn’t find even in a lab, this duo tackles a whole host of of topics ranging from their daily lives to current events.

Tom Segura

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week will also welcome Briton Tom Segura, who has ascended to the heights of the comedy business. Known for his popular Netflix specials Ball Hog, Mostly Stories and Completely Normal, he will bring his incredible storytelling and witty humour to the capital on Saturday, May 25, after having performed at over 300 shows only on his I’m Coming Everywhere tour, packing in the laughs as he traverses the planet.

Jo Koy

Abu Dhabi has waited a while to be introduced to Jo Koy’s humour, and this time it looks like it’s all about to go down at the Etihad Arena on May 26. With humble beginnings performing at a Vegas coffee house, he’s become a leading name in the industry today and in addition to selling out venues worldwide, also continues to entertain with his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.

Of late, the Etihad Arena has hosted Canadian comedy superstar Russell Peters in November 2023, and stand-up fans in the capital are counting down the days before South African household entertainment brand Trevor Noah arrives in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 28.

With a whole bunch of exciting shows coming to the capital this year, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is poised to push the emirate’s live entertainment scene to greater heights. Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 28, and you can grab yours here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, ticket pre-sale begins February 28. etihadarena.ae

Images: supplied