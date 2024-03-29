We know what we’re having at sunset…

The UAE can’t get enough of Al Baik as is evident by the number of branches opening up and fans in Dubai are the lucky ones because there’s a new branch that seems to open up every other month.

On the heels of opening up a branch in ADNOC service station in Dubai Hills, Al Baik has just announced it has also opened a drive-thru at the ADNOC petrol station in Al Muhaisnah 2.

With the opening of this branch, the total number of outlets in the Al Baik network will come up to 13.

About Al Baik

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome before the rapid expansion across the UAE began. Post Expo, the fast food restaurant opened in Dubai Mall where it saw the same long lines as it did in Expo. It later opened in the Mall of the Emirates and expanded outside of Dubai in Ajman, followed by Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Fans in the northern most emirates are still waiting for the announcement of an opening, but given the speed of the fast food restaurant’s rapid expansion in the UAE, it could be possible that they will soon get their requests answered soon.

If there isn’t a branch of Al Baik close to you, you can always order your delicious spicy nuggets through Talabat or Noon.

@albaikinuae

Images: Supplied