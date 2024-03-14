Light shows, shopping, food, entertainment and more…

A visit to Al Seef over the winter season should be on everyone’s to-do list, but over the Holy Month, the old district emanates those authentic Ramadan Night vibes.

From iftar (post-sunset) until suhoor, visitors to Al Seef can enjoy the historic neighbourhood speckled with glittering light decor. The lights can be found across the destination so take your time to explore the lanes so you don’t miss anything.

From decor to lantern pathways and light reflections, you’ll surely walk home with plenty of cool photographs from your night. Don’t miss the cool light projection – last year this took place behind Starbucks.

If you’re fasting, Al Seef is home to different dining outlets and cafes where you can break your fast before you begin your exploration. You can even enjoy suhoor for a meal after the self-walking tour.

And you can’t skip shopping at the authentic bazaar and market. Whether you’re on the lookout for a gift for a loved one, or if you want to treat yourself this Ramadan, the Al Seef Heritage Souq is sure to have something. Expect to find abayas, accessories, Ramadan decor, perfumes, and more.

Your night at Al Seef will also include vibrant themed music performances, storytelling which the kids will love, and quiz nights.

Over Eid Al Fitr…

There is a chance we could get a nine-day break over Eid Al Fitr. If you’re making plans take note, the Ramadan vibes will continue into Eid Al Fitr week with added celebratory family entertainment.

Expect Eid offers and deals at the restaurants, and more shopping opportunities where you can pick up Eid goodies for your loved ones.

More information will be announced closer to the date via @alseefdubai

Al Seef, Dubai Creek, Umm Hurair 1, Dubai, March 11 to April 9, 2024, Tel: (0)4 707 7080. alseef.ae/en

Images: Al Seef