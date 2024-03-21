All the new releases to look forward to this week: Staying-In Edition
Switching things up a bit…
So, it turns out, there are no new films coming out in the cinemas this week. You would think that’s not really possible, and that there’s just always something new to watch, but apparently that is not the case. I feel like I became an adult all over again. But fret not, for you can still get your weekly fix of films and TV shows – just follow this staying-in-streaming guide (all this talk of rain) and you’ll be good to go.
Netflix
The Series: The Gentlemen
Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario,
Genre: Comedy/Action/Drama
When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.
The Film: 24 Hours with Gaspar
Cast: Reza Rahadian, Shenina Cinnamon, Laura Basuki
Genre: Action/Drama
With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.
Prime Video
The Series: Expats
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Saraya Blue, Ji-young Yoo
Genre: Drama
The Film: Ricky Stanicky
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Zac Efron, William H. Macy, John Cena
Genre: Comedy
John Cena is in the mix, so you can imagine the hilarity of this one. Three childhood friends pull a prank and when it goes wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get out of the mess. Twenty years later, their families are suspicious and demand to meet this character. Enter: a washed up actor and celebrity impersonator who is tasked with bringing him to life.
Disney+ and Hulu
The Series: X-Men ’97
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith
Genre: Superhero/Sci-Fi
Marvel Animation’s “X-Men’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
The Film: Poor Things
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe
Genre: Comedy/Drama
From the pool of Oscar-winning films – brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
Images: Supplied/Socials