Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 17 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Jara

Michelin-lauded Spanish chef Martín Berasategui brings a taste of Spain to Dubai with his first restaurant in the Middle East, Jara. Located on the 18th floor of newly opened The Lana, a Dorchester Collection hotel, guests can expect a bold menu showcasing the finest Basque recipes curated by Martín himself. The indoor restaurant is slick and sophisticated in various shades of burnt orange, arranged either facing the open-plan kitchen on one side or the panoramic Downtown skyline vistas on the other. The expansive terrace, littered with trees and sparkly lights, feels like a romantic spot for an evening meal. The menu, which traverses the Basque regions, is a diverse offering of authentic Spanish pintxos, like ‘marriage,’ salted and marinated anchovies topped on brioche, a selection of croquettas, and a whole monkfish cooked on the charcoal grill. It’s paired with inventive cocktails served at the Jara Bar.

Jara, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, Business Bay, 6pm to 12am Tues to Sun. @jarabymartinberasategui

StreetXO

Chef Dabiz Muñoz, known for his avant-garde and experimental approach to cuisine, has been recognised as the Best Chef in the World for three consecutive years by Best Chef Awards. At One&Only One Za’abeel, the daring culinary master presents StreetXO. In an informal and relaxed setting, it puts a haute edge on globally-inspired street food. To match the experimental menu, avant garde interiors create a space that feels dramatic and high-impact. Perch up at the bar for cool tunes and master mixology, share plates and sips in the lounge, or drink in the views on the chic terrace.

StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxo.dubai

La Dame De Pic

The descendent of a long line of Michelin-calibre chefs, French-born Anne-Sophie Pic grew up surrounded by foodie wizardry. As such, she’s created a culinary style driven by emotion, using her own memories and associations of scents and flavours to constantly innovate. The result is an empire of Star-showered, restaurants around the globe. Among the most prominent is La Dame De Pic, located in London, Megeve, Paris, Singapore – and now Dubai. Its cuisine is best described as modern French, but that doesn’t truly do the creativity poured into each plate at this gastronomic experience justice. It’s a true experiential flavour flight, in a setting of feminine soft pastel hues.

La Dame de Pic, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @ladamedepicdubai

Smoked Room

Andalusian chef Dani Garcia turned his back on fine dining to focus on bringing casual tapas to global audiences back in x. But his return to fine dining came in the form of Smoked Room, a 14-seater restaurant first opened in Madrid in 2021 now found inside his St Regis Gardens steakhouse, Lena. The crescent-shaped wooden table ensures every guest has a front row seat to the open kitchen, where a 14-course fire omakase menu is served in a dimly lit, dramatically designed restaurant setting that’s rustic yet grand. As the name suggests, much of the culinary action revolves around smoke, and even the beverage pairing plays into that – the opening glass of Riesling served in a truffle-smoked glass. As this is omakase, the menu changes depending on what ingredients the team have access to, although you can be assured of deep, impactful flavours in dishes like charcoal grilled pigeon, smoked duck aniline and A5 Wagyu.

Smoked Room, inside Lena, St Regis Gardens, Wednesday to Saturday, 6.30pm and 9.30pm, Dhs950 food only. Tel: (0)4 453 7548. @smokedroom.dubai

Birds

Dubai’s dinner and a show scene has welcomed a new addition by way of Moscow and Bodrum: get ready to shake your tail feathers at BIRDS. Soaring above the city on the 63rd floor of Address Downtown, it pairs Burj views with master mixology, daring dishes, and bold performance. On the menu, it’s a Mediterrasian fusion of flavours is self-described as a ‘dinner theatre,’ orchestrated by group executive chef Alexander Raylan. Must-try dishes include perfectly plated options like king crab with soba matcha noodles and Japanese Wagyu tataki with white asparagus. You’ll want to make reservations late, as performances start from 11pm, and continue into the early hours alongside the after-party.

BIRDS, Level 63, Address Downtown, 7pm to 3am Tues to Sat, 4pm to 11pm Sun, closed Mon. Tel: (0)50 275 4844. @birds.dxb

Maison De La Plage

Bringing coastal charm and chic French Riviera vibes to a stunning new seaside spot is Maison De La Plage. The latest addition to The Club at Palm West Beach, it comes from the culinary mastermind chef Izu Ani. The warmly hued beach house is a love letter to France, so get ready for fruits de mer, fresh produce and all your quintessentially French dishes. On the menu, expect to dive into plates of beef carpaccio topped with parmesan and truffle, the signature Izu burger, a creamy lobster linguine and grilled octopus with bell pepper sauce and roasted potatoes. Whether you come for breakfast, a day of topping up the tan, sunset drinks with friends or a delightful dinner, this beachfront venue promises to provide its guests with the ultimate taste of the French Riviera.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 452 3344. @maisondelaplage_

Samakjé Harbor

After departing its location at The Pointe, Samakjé Harbor has found a new location on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall West, the same side as Soho Garden. The Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurant is bright and earthy, with a breezy and verdant feel. There’s plenty of tables for big groups, and the menu matches that welcoming, family feel, with sharing plates of modern Lebanese flavours designed to be shared. There’s a strong focus on seafood, and already a roster of offerings that includes a weekly business lunch, evening entertainment, and weekend lazy lunch menu for guests to enjoy dishes like shrimps kibbeh and Lebanese salmon sashimi.

Samakjé Harbor, Nakheel Mall Rooftop West, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 1am Sun to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sat. @samakjedubai

Zula

A contemporary new restaurant Zula has opened its doors at Shangri-La Dubai, promising to put Turkish and Greek flavours centre stage. The homegrown eatery, brightly lit and furnished in warm, neutral tones, means immersing oneself in the warmth and hospitality of the Mediterranean – which is exactly what this restaurant wants you to do. On the food front, mezze of Aegean tomato with feta, grilled artichoke with stracciatella, and boreki, a mix of beef mince and caramelised onions inside parcels of flaky filo pastry. Then for mains, try options like the Manti—beef served with tomato sauce and yogurt; or Kuzu Siz, marinated lamb cooked on the grill accompanied by eggplant puree, sweet green chili and manda yogurt.

Zula, Shangri-La, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)56 943 9887. zularestaurant.com/

Bordo Mavi

Bordo Mavi Dubai is the first international outpost from legendary Turkish fishmonger Ersan Yılmaz, and the latest addition to The Lab Holding’s restaurant portfolio, which includes big names such as 3Fils, BRIX, and SLRP Ramen. It’s not surprising then that Bordo Mavi occupies a prime spot in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, right next to BRIX Café, BRIX Desserts and 3Fils. Inside, it’s a huge, stripped-back, light-drenched, open-plan restaurant. But the veranda, overlooking the quaint harbour’s tranquil waters, is the spot to aim for. The traditional route to go down when dining at Bordo Mai is picking a fish and getting it grilled or pan-seared (there’s sea bass, sea bream, turbot, Dover sole, pomfret, scorpion fish, lobster and more). But you shouldn’t miss sampling some of Yılmaz’ signature dishes injected with Turkish flair, like the pan-seared prawns in Black Sea butter, garlic and chilli powder.

Bordo Mavi, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Dubai, daily noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 341 3844. @bordomavi.ae

Cala Vista

Backdropped by stunning Burj Al Arab views, this sea-facing alfresco restaurant serves up long, leisurely lunches, dreamy pool days, and relaxed yet romantic evening by the beach. Set among olive and lemon trees, the venue is an oh-so-pretty ode to the Amalfi Coast, with its printed blue tiles, whitewashed marble and stunning lounge. The menu is based around Italian comfort foods, given a modern twist befitting of the chic beachfront setting in Dubai. From homemade pastas to wood-fired pizzas and delicious grills, the sharing menu is all about hearty Italian cooking. Must-try dishes include the chef’s signature fritto misto, a tortelloni alla Norma, and orecchio di elefante.

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com/minaasalam

Agatha

Oh-so-glamourous Agatha is here to bring a touch of experiential dining to Habtoor City. In a venue that’s nothing short of show-stopping: think crushed crimson booths, crisp tablecloths, and a warmly lit grand bar, diners can look forward to a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. To go with this, a selection of cocktails will be available, flaunting expert mixology. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, resident DJs will add to the lively atmosphere spinning cool house beats.

Agatha, Habtoor City, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 883 2118. @agatha__dubai

Alizee

A new poolside spot for relaxed Mediterranean fare at Banyan Tree Dubai, there’s a pretty indoor restaurant, a lush terrace surrounded by greenery, and loungers dotted around the pool for those looking to enjoy a pool day. The contemporary restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine with Southern French flair. Pick from light appetisers, healthy salads, flavourful pasta, fresh grills, and taste sensations from the wood-fired oven, along with exotic seafood towers. For beverages, expect a diverse and unique range of drinks from fruit-forward cocktails, grape rosé and more, which add a holiday-type vibe to your experience.

Alizée Restaurant, Pool and Beach, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, pool from 7am to 7pm, beach from 7am to sunset, food (poolside) served from 11am and drinks from 8am. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com

71 Steak and Grill

71 Steak & Grill is a new pop-up at Emirates Towers Gardens, here to heat up Dubai’s dining scene with its inventive approach to fire-based cooking. The homegrown concept first started in Ajman and instantly became a hit with foodies travelling across the UAE just for a taste of head chef Brando Moros’ smoke-kissed and flame-licked creations. At the Emirates Towers pop-up, guests can choose to sit or in the charming restaurant or at the 12-seater grill counter for a more immersive dining experience. Choose from Black Angus or Wagyu – fillet, ribeye, or striploin – all served with either peppercorn or mushroom sauce.

71 Steak & Grill, Peacock Park, Emirates Towers Gardens, Dubai. January 26 to April 30, Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)58 662 6271. @71steakandgrill

Caro

It’s the season of steakhouses, and one of the newest steakhouses in Dubai can be found at Fairmont Dubai. This sleek and sophisticated meat-focused eatery feels as much like an exclusive club as it does a contemporary restaurant, with a gorgeous bar and a glass aging walk-in chamber. With accents of gold and expensive-looking wood, vintage glassware and suspended glasses, it’s a rich and regal-feeling venue, befitting of its Downtown location. On the menu, some of the world’s most premium cuts take centre stage, treated with the in-house dry aging and a Josper oven finale.

Caro, Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Dubai 6.30pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 6.30pm to 2.30am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)58 118 3800. caro.dxb

Ilios

If you ever visited TL Mare Nostrum, perched on the rooftop of the Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, you might have noticed a restaurant space on the opposite side of the pool. That whitewashed restaurant has just opened as a brand-new Greek restaurant, Ilios. Fresh flavours inspired by the Grecian islands are at the heart of the menu, from the rich flavours of Athens to the relaxed tavernas of Mykonos. Further adding to the Grecian ambience, dinner guests can look forward to spirited entertainment, traditional Greek celebrations, and interactive experiences, including the much-Instagrammed plate smashing.

Ilios, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Beach, 1pm to 2am Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)58 559 4222. @iliosdubai

Leña

Chef Dani Garcia has brought his sleek steakhouse to Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah for the top Andalusian chef’s first UAE restaurant. The Marbella outpost (the second in the world, with Dubai the third) was voted the world’s most beautiful restaurant in 2021. And those same stunning interiors are found within the stunning new Dubai iteration. A flame-inspired design leads the aesthetic of this contemporary dining space. Guests are welcomed into an impressive bar and lounge area, which then moves through into a decadent dining space backed by an expansive open kitchen. Still to come in the next few weeks, the pièce de résistance is the outdoor terrace, with seating for 140, that gazes out over the Palm Jumeirah. Unsurprisingly, the menu is a meaty masterpiece with a dedicated steaks section, as well as premium cuts plus a selection of sharing plates like the Angus ribeye and roasted duck breast. But there’s also a whole ‘green section,’ featuring veggie options such as grilled avocado and a signature tomato salad. New for Dubai, there’s also seafood dishes including grilled king crab and oven baked tuna steak.

Leña, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 453 7523. @lenadubai.dg

Franky’s Pizzeria

The final piece in The Park puzzle, a three-storey dining destination in JLT by EatX, is Franky’s Pizzeria. Joining casual cafe Splendour Fields and Southeast Asian eatery Hawkerboi, Franky’s specialises in contemporary Neapolitan style pizza and antipasti. There’s a cosy indoor restaurant and a lovely verdant terrace with rooftop views over JLT, which both have a casual and welcoming vibe. There’s options like made-at-the-table stracciatella and family meatballs to try, but really this place is all about the pizza, with options like black truffle and mushroom or the mussel and prawn, made fresh from the wood fired pizza oven.

Franky’s Pizzeria, Rooftop at The Park, JLT, 5pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)50 427 5217. @frankyspizzeria