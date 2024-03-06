The best places for dinner and a show in Dubai

It’s the formula we can’t seem to get enough of…

Somewhere between dinner and clubbing, is Dubai’s dinner and a show scene. Pairing refined fun-dining with a dazzling array of live acts, it adds another entertaining dimension to the city’s social dining scene.

If you’re keen to check out a dinner and a show in Dubai, here are 13 of the best options for dinner and a show in Dubai.

Babylon

From the moment you enter Babylon, prepare to be struck by the dramatic venue with sleek light fixtures, soft red furnishings, floral patterns and beautiful ornaments adding to the sultry and eccentric aesthetic. Celebrating all things Arabeqsue, you will be enchanted all night long at Babylon, with shows ranging from lone acts to group performances. Masterfully choreographed sets boast high-energy performances, often travelling through the audience as well as on the stage. It’s paired with a crowd-pleasing menu of European and Asian dishes, all plated perfectly and complimenting the upscale surroundings. While the show takes centre stage, expect sparklers and audience interaction, and when the shows finish after twelve, head on to the club lounge to keep the party going until the early hours.

Babylon DIFC, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Sat 8.30pm to 3am, Sat brunch 1pm to 4pm, Sun closed, Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylonDIFC

Billionaire

Step through the signature red velvet corridor into a world of grandeur and luxury at Billionaire Dubai. A spread of Italian and modern Asian dishes curated by chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu’s, pairs with a mesmerising display of singing, dancing and variety acts. Billionaire’s new creative director, Raffaele Riccio, is the architect of the show set to debut for this new season, and promises some of the most unique and wow-worthy performances you can find in the city. But the night doesn’t end there. After the show, the party makes its way to the Billionaire Club, where a line-up of top-class DJs keep the party going into the night.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial

Birds

This dinner and a show lands in Dubai by way of Moscow and Bodrum: get ready to shake your tail feathers at BIRDS. Soaring above the city on the 63rd floor of Address Downtown, taking the space formerly occupied by NEOS. It’s a suitable spot for the concept, which is known as the highest restaurant and club in Moscow. Pairing panoramic Burj views with master mixology, daring dishes, and bold performance, it’s set to bring a new dimension to entertainment-led dining in Dubai.

BIRDS, Level 63, Address Downtown, 7pm to 3am Tues to Sat, 4pm to 11pm Sun, closed Mon, from February 16. Tel: (0)50 275 4844. @birds.dxb

DREAM

DREAM is the lavish late-night dinner and show concept at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR. The stunning restaurant utilises sophisticated projection technology to express different narratives throughout the evening. With plush, regal finishings, the space has been expertly designed to offer a luxurious experience while keeping its ethereal ‘Dream’ aesthetic. Dream’s wow factor lies within its evening show, which has been meticulously rehearsed to deliver a faultless performance. Throughout the night, expect to be entertained by an impressive line-up of singers, dancers, aerialists, acrobats, magic and more.

DREAM, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Wed to Sun 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial

Flashback Speakeasy

Flashback Speakeasy, found hidden within Paramount Hotel, is a retro bar designed to transport you back to the glitz and glamour of the 1920s. Vocal talents of local artists such as Claudia Patrice, Larudche and Andrea Laguna take the stage to bring you the sounds of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and many more legendary singers throughout the week, with a different theme on each night. Each night, there’s a minimum spend of Dhs150 per person. On Thursdays, guests can enjoy ‘Murder in the Speakeasy’, a murder-mystery themed dinner and a show that’s set in the 1930s. It’s Dhs299 with the soft package, Dhs380 for the house package and Dhs550 with bubbles.

Flashback Speakeasy, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, 7pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)55 180 7559. @paramounthoteldubai

La Perle

One of Dubai’s most popular and longest running theatre shows, La Perle is found in the purpose-built venue in Al Habtoor City. The enchanting performance is not to be missed, with acrobatics, mind-blowing set design and a theatrical storyline. Guests are fully immersed into the show with 270-degree seating that wraps almost the entire way around the aquatic theatre, and can ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ as the stage floods and dries, and mind-blowing tricks unfold in front of them. Their dinner and a show tickets, priced from Dhs404, include a ticket to La Perle (you can buy from bronze to platinum) plus a pre-fixe dinner at one of five Habtoor City restaurants beforehand, including Italian Il Pastaio and the World Cut Steakhouse inside Habtoor Palace.

La Perle, Al Habtoor City, Tuesday to Saturday, 6.30pm or 9.30pm, tickets from Dhs207, dinner and a show tickets from Dhs404. Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

Play

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLAY Restaurant & Lounge (@playrestaurant)

Play by name, playful by nature. This sleek spot towards the top of the H Hotel has long been entertaining guests with a crowd-pleasing menu of classic Dubai dishes that range from a raw bar and sushi to Wagyu striploin and black cod. Alongside the impressive menu, you can now expect a regular rotation of live acts, from solo singers belting out pop tunes, to aerial acts that twirl around a hoop to the sounds of a live violinist. Head here on a Monday and expect to enjoy their popular ‘Shades of Play’ night brunch, with packages from Dhs450.

Play Restaurant & Lounge, Floor 36, The H Hotel, 8pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 336 4444. playrestaurants.com

Q’s Bar and Lounge

This hidden live music venue in Palazzo Versace serves up a decent food menu that’s backed by some of the best live music you’ll hear in Dubai. The venue itself is smart and sophisticated, with plush leather armchairs and lounge sofas arranged around the central stage that’s vibrantly lit with neon blue lighting. About as close to a cosy New York jazz bar as you’ll get in Dubai, it opens from Wednesday to Sunday for live music performances of an expert calibre. Currently, the performer in residence is Jeremy Isaac eho will be returning for his second residency. There’s a live band from 8pm, with Oumnia performing from 9.30pm. It’s a minimum spend of Dhs250 per person on Weds and Thurs, and Dhs350 over the weekend.

Limited Edition by Q’s Bar, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Wednesday to Sunday, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 556 8865. palazzoversace.ae

Taikun

A popular spot for a girls’ night out, Taikun Dubai is a sizzling dining experience that promises a dazzling display of music, dance and culinary skill. Sip on drinks and enjoy the marrying of French and pan-Asian cuisines, all while enjoying the newest rendition of the theatrical dining experience. Conjured up and directed by the master magician, at intervals throughout the night expect to be entertained by acrobats, magicians, and performances from singers and dancers. While the acts on stage may be dazzling, the decor is equally as wow-worthy, with intricate attention to detail, and furnishings reminiscent of a sizzling French cabaret.

Takiun, Hilton Habtoor City, Tuesday to Sunday, Tues to Sun 8pm to 3am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)50 307 0941. taikundubai.com

The Theater

If you like your dinners with a side of drama and pizzaz, we’ve got just the ticket. The Theater Dubai is experiential event that features cutting-edge visuals, delicious international cuisine, and captivating entertainment led by Creative Director Guy Manoukian. The show features an A-List team of global talent, including dancers, singers and aerialists, who perform shows on a dramatically lit stage that runs through the audience. Dinner tables are positioned for the best possible view, where a menu of fine dining dishes accompanies the entertainment.

The Theater Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 222 2268. thetheaterdubai.com

53 Dubai

53 Dubai is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road. From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr.

53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai

