The Holy Month of Ramadan is the Month of Giving, and here in the UAE there are several initiatives you can donate, be it your time or money.

Here’s a list of initiatives in the UAE you can support:

Support Sheikh Mohammed’s Mothers’ Endowment campaign

Every year over the Holy Month of Ramadan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai launches an endowment fund campaign for a good cause. This year, the Ruler of Dubai targeted the campaign to Mothers calling it the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which aims to honour mothers in the UAE by establishing a one million endowment fund to support the education of millions of individuals around the world. You can read more here, and make your donations on mothersfund.ae

Send an SMS to (keep) Gaza In Our Hearts

Dubai Cares has launched a Ramadan fundraising campaign to raise vital funds for the people of Gaza. The funds will go towards the delivery of hot meals, food baskets, and waterproof and fire-resistant tents. Members of the community can directly contribute via SMS using the word donation to 9030 (to donate Dhs30), 9090 (to donate Dhs90), 9300 (to donate Dhs300), 9600 (to donate Dhs600) and 9900 to (donate Dhs900). Or donations can also be made through dubaicares.ae. Read more here.

Donate to Sharjah Charity International

Over Ramadan with Sharjah Charity International, you can donate an iftar for Dhs15, Eid clothes for Dhs100, or feed a family for a month with a food basket where for Dhs300 you can feed a small family and Dhs500 feed a large family. You can donate here.

Volunteer to do some good with Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is holding a Ramadan initiative called Gift It Forward, where thousands of new items will be repurposed into unique gifts for 8,000 blue-collar workers and 500 low-income families. Dubai Holding will work with its entities and partners to assemble and package the items which include clothing, stationery, books and accessories, among many others. Keep your eyes on their social media as there will be family-friendly volunteering options you can get involved in to do your part.

Stock The Ramadan Fridge at Media One Hotel

Media One Hotel’s Ramadan-sharing fridge will return for the sixth year in a row. Positioned just outside the office entrance, each day it’s restocked with food and drink supplied by the tower’s tenants to provide essentials for those in need. This includes fresh fruit, such as apples, oranges, and bananas as well as drinks, including small bottles of water and soft drinks, in keeping with the Dubai Municipality guidelines. Dry fruit, yoghurt, and biscuits in sealed packaging are also welcome. Do note, that cooked food cannot be stocked due to the Dubai Municipality regulations. And finally, in keeping with the property’s sustainability initiative, try to eliminate or at least limit, single-use plastic containers and utensils. Contributions of any size are welcome and can be arranged by calling 052 670 6651.

