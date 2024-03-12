By supporting the campaign, you will help support the education and qualification of individuals in underprivileged communities. Remember, mothers are children’s first teachers, nurturing generations and providing them with essential knowledge needed throughout life.

Additionally, the campaign will help these communities raise their standard of living and empower them to enter the job market which in turn will drive development in their communities.

الإخوة والأخوات . . يحل علينا شهر كريم . . وجرياً على عادتنا السنوية في إطلاق حملة رمضانية إنسانية من شعب الإمارات .. نطلق اليوم “وقف الأم” .. وقف تعليمي بقيمة مليار درهم صدقة جارية عن الأمهات في دولة الإمارات .. الأم جنة .. والأم طريق للجنة .. وندعو الجميع بالمشاركة في هذا… pic.twitter.com/XgKLPP3m6F — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 4, 2024

When Sheikh Mohammed launched the campaign, he stated, “A mother is a synonym of heaven, and her satisfaction is the path to heaven. We call upon everyone – young and old, men and women – to be part of this endowment. Let us make our mothers happy, please our Creator, and practice fasting this Ramadan amidst blessings, love and kindness. May God protect the UAE and UAE mothers,”

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign for education support will run under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The allocation of funds will be carried out in partnership with humanitarian organisations and will support the education of millions of individuals around the world. Past campaigns by MBRGI included the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign which took place in 2023 – a target that was achieved in less than a month.

How to donate?

If you want to donate, head to mothersfund.ae where you can make your donation on the website itself via credit card, or Joud, call or bank transfer, or text message. The campaign will also allow individuals will be able to make donations in their mothers’ names.

