Dubai, say hello to Janu. The little sister hotel and more affordable lifestyle arm of the iconic luxury Aman Resorts is set to open Janu Dubai by 2027.

Translating to ‘soul’ in Sanskrit, Janu will have many similarities to the Aman properties – from the level of service to the exceptional design. Whereas Aman Resorts typically provides a sanctuary for guests, Janu will have a distinctive energy and spirit, encouraging guests to interact, explore, and connect.

Although we don’t yet know where Janu will open in Dubai, this soulfully-packed property will no doubt find an extra special location.

The first-ever Janu hotel will debut in Tokyo later this year and features 122 spacious guest rooms, six restaurants, and one of the largest wellness facilities in the city.

Janu Dubai is one of four Aman Resort hotel openings coming to the Middle East. The first to open will be Aman Hegra in 2025, which will see an ultra-luxury Aman property built to offer sweeping views of Saudi Arabia’s UNESCO-listed site. This will be followed by Janu Diriyah in 2026 and Janu AlUla in 2027.

Can’t wait until 2027 for a staycation of dreams? Fear not: there’s an exciting array of hotel openings in the lineup over the next year or so.

Set to open in November this year, the Middle East’s first Dorchester hotel debuts in Dubai. The Lana by Dorchester will house 225 ultra-luxurious guest rooms (69 of which are suites), a wellness centre, a garden lounge, four restaurants, and an alluring rooftop scene that transforms from a stunning pool with views of the city during the day to a lively lounge bar at night.

Also set to come this year, the city’s staycation scene will be elevated with the arrival of another One&Only property, this time One&Only Za’abeel; plus Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, next to Burj Al Arab.

Janu Dubai, opening 2027. janu.com

