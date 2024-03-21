Travellers, listen up…

It’s the Holy Month of Ramadan, and visitors heading to Dubai through the airports during this time will receive a one-of-a-kind stamp in their passports.

The news was announced by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) via their official X account. The tweet stated, ‘Brand Dubai in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs welcome visitors to Dubai with a unique stamp of #RamadanInDubai logo…’

The tweet added that a QR code will direct the passport holders to the calendar of events happening during the holy month of Ramadan. On the document is a comprehensive list of attractions and events across Dubai, including traditional Ramadan traditions, festivities, and family-friendly activities. You can check it out here.

The circular logo bears the word ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ in Arabic and English in black ink with ‘Dubai International Airport’. Surrounding the text are star and moon icons which as we know, are elements symbolic of Ramadan.

According to Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai stated these efforts were to create ‘memorable experiences for visitors’.

In the past…

This isn’t the first time Dubai has launched a special passport stamp. Back in November 2023, visitors received a black ‘Dubai Airshow‘ stamp showcasing the Dubai Airshow dates, and a text that reads ‘The future of the aerospace industry’. An aeroplane circling the design completes the look.

And lucky travellers who entered the UAE back in February 2021 received a Martian ink stamp in their passports to commemorate the Hope probe’s historic arrival to the Mars orbit on February 9, 2021. The ink, according to the information received, is made from the same rocks as those found on Mars. How cool is that?

Images: Supplied by Emirates News Agency (WAM) and GDRFA