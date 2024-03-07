Back with a bark…

Get those tails wagging because the dog-friendly Feastival is coming back to Al Habtoor Polo Resort for its spring edition. Your four-legged family members will have a whale of a time.

Originally set to take place this weekend, March 8 — the festivities have been postponed until Saturday, April 20 due to unexpected weather forecast.

Pawsitively fur-bulous

The ulti-mutt day out for you and your furry friend will be action-packed full off incredibly fun activities.

We’re talking a dog show at 3pm, all your favourite fair games like the sack race, and egg and spoon races; and there will be competitions for bad hair day, best rescue and waggiest tail where prizes and rosettes will be handed out to the top pups.

There will also be a hay bale race, as well as a lure course for your natural-born hunter. Plus a giant ball pit where your pups can run a muck.

All of this and paddling pools to keep the doggos cool.

For the humans

If you’re looking to peruse while your pets play, there is a festival market that will offer items to buy for your dogs and for yourself, including fashion, jewellery and swimwear. And of course pet-friendly ice cream and more.

Your human children are also welcome, of course, and can have a fantastic time at the Kid’s Zone where there will be a bouncy castle, ball pit, mega slide and delicious treats, as well as face painting.

If you need another reason to head down, there are also pampering pods for the pets. Dogs can enjoy grooming from DOOG for only Dhs100.

Throughout the day you can enjoy beats from a live band and DJ. So everybody is guaranteed to have a good time.

The nitty gritty

The feastival will take place at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, from 11am to 9pm, and guests are invited to enter for free, and there will also be free parking at the venue.

Do note that guests bringing their pets must have their dog’s passports as well as proof of their annual vaccines.

Feastival at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, 611 Emirates road, Wadi Al Safa 5, Sat Apr 20, free entry. dubaifeastival.com