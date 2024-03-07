The briefing will take place at 5pm…

The UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) is set to host a special media briefing today, Thursday March 7, on the upcoming weather conditions. Alongside The Ministry of Interior and The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the three entities have called the media briefing to discuss the forthcoming weather at 5pm today.

تعقد الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة #الطوارئ_والأزمات والكوارث ووزارة الداخلية والمركز الوطني للأرصاد إحاطة إعلامية استثنائية غدا حول الأحوال الجوية المتوقعة في الدولة، الموافق 7 مارس 2024، الساعة 5 مساءً. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority #NCEMA, The… pic.twitter.com/0b5Z5ILbul — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 6, 2024

The briefing comes after several weeks of unstable and bad weather across the emirates. Back in mid-February, employees were instructed to work remotely for two days during heavy rain across the region. The emirates were lashed by dramatic storms and intense downpours for several days during that time.

Heavy rain fell once again earlier this week, which saw our very own What’s On Dubai Awards brought to an abrupt halt during an outdoor ceremony at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Monday night.

And the forecast for the remainder of the week remains bleak, with the NCM forecasting heavy rain for much of the country on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The most intense stormy weather is expected on Saturday, according to global weather forecasts and reported by The National.