The exclusive sale will run for three days…

If you want to treat yourself to a luxury staycation, take note of this cool flash sale announced by Address Beach Resort.

Located in the heart of Dubai, Address Beach Resort is offering rooms for up to 45 per cent off for GCC residents. The sale will run for three days only from April 1 to 3. You will be able to book your rooms for stays from April 1 to September 15, 2024.

Situated at the southern end of JBR, this beautiful 77-storey property is split between hotel and residence, including 217 guest rooms and suites. It features two towers that are joined by a magnificent sky bridge, which is home to the one of the world’s highest infinity pool.

Rooms and suites at the hotel brag uninterpreted views of the glittering cityscape, the majestic Ain Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf.

If you’ve already excited about a stay here, get your tastebuds ready because the hotel boasts 10 exceptional restaurants and bars. Top dining destinations include ZETA Seventy Seven – which is home to the infinity pool, Li’ Brasil, The Beach Grill, and more.

Want someone to take care of the knots in your back? On the 75th floor you will find The Spa where you can pick from a number of treatments. You will be well tended to by a team of talented therapists. And of course, do not forget to pack those swimsuits for swim in the infinity pool. Scared of heights? You can still dive into the resort’s other three pools on the lower levels.

Heading over with family? Little ones will love The Qix Kids Club where children up to the age of 12 can have a great time.

For more information or to secure your reservations, call the team on 04 879 8899, email stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com or head to the website.

Images: Supplied