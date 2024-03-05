A melting pot of flavours awaits…

Al Ghurair Centre is one of the first shopping malls in Dubai and last year, the humble mall announced it was going to undergo a makeover. While this means new stores for the fashionistas, foodies in Old Dubai will be thrilled to know it will be home to an expansive food hall, Flayva.

Food halls are becoming more and more popular around Dubai, popping up across different venues across the country. One of the reasons we love it is due to the vast number of choices it offers, which means not having to battle it out with friends or family on where to dine.

Here’s what you need to know…

Now open, Flayva in Al Ghurair Centre features 23 homegrown concepts to pick from in the impressive 3,318-square-foot space.

You will be spoilt for choice with flavours and cuisines spanning Vietnamese, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Uzbek and much more.

For Arabic food fans, you can tuck into Allo Beirut serving up Lebanese dishes inspired by Beirut’s food scene with a separate section for the shawarma fans.

For Asian cuisine, there’s House of Curry for authentic Indian food, Warung Bandung for traditional Indonesian flavours, Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe and Little Oriental Dining for Asian fusion delights and more. For Filipino cuisine, there are three options to pick from: Salvis Junior, Chibog Restaurant, and Bacolod Inasal BBQ.

Other restaurants include Japanese joint Tako Ichiban House, and Thai restaurant Siam Thai Food featuring flavours from the East. And fried chicken fans are sure to fly on over to Clucks for a fried food feast.

For refreshing and ‘grammable, drinks, there’s an Emirati-owned Boba tea shop called Hubboba Tea Café. For desserts, head on over to Taro by BaoFriends and if they sound familiar, you most likely spotted them at Ripe Market or during your visits to Global Village.

Speaking on the opening, Anwar Atari, Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair Properties – Residential and Commercial stated, ‘Flayva is more than a dining space; it’s a lively community hub where residents can come together and discover an eclectic fusion of local and international flavours, all under one roof.’

Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 232 4522, @flayvadubai

Images: Supplied