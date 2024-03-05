2024 seems to be the year of laughter as we have plenty of top-notch comedians heading to the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

When: Saturday, May 18 to 26

Where: Etihad Arena

Get set to witness some of the funniest professional comedians on the planet at the first-ever Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. At this inaugural edition, expect to see some established names in the comedy world including Aziz Ansari and Tom Segura (above). More comedians will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, ticket pre-sale begins February 28. livenation.me

Jo Koy

When: May 26

Where: Etihad Arena

Jo Koy was initially slated to perform in 2023, but his performance was postponed due to ‘unforeseen changes in the tour schedule’ to May 2024. Jo Koy has a unique brand of humour that he draws from his Filipino heritage and experiences growing up. And his performances always leave his audiences in stitches. Read more here and book here.

Jo Koy, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 26, tickets bought prior valid for new dates. Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Where: Etihad Arena

Matt Rife is known for his lighting-quick wit and unpredictable humour on stage, and will entertain fans through hilarious interactions that are often described by comedy-lovers as being refreshing, yet relatable. Expect roasts, clever wordplay, observational humour and more starring in his shows. His current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so don’t forget to grab your tickets as soon as possible.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, ticket pre-sales March 7 12pm, general sales March 8 at 12pm. livenation.me

Dubai

Kevin Hart

When: March 4

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE next year. He will be performing for one night only, on March 4, 2024. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humour. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here.

Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, March 4, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Dubai Comedy Festival

When: April 12 to 21, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena

The bone-tickling comedy festival is returning to Dubai for a new edition for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, April 12 to 21, 2024 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. The comedians will be performing at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena – two of the biggest stages in town. Some of the funnymen announced thus far include Gad Elmaleh (April 12 and 13), Kenny Sebastian (April 14), Al Murray (April 15), Frank Skinner (April 15), Chris Distefano (April 16), Amer Zahr (April 17), Zarna Garg (April 18), husband and wife duo Spencer & Vogue (April 19) and Mo Gilligan (April 19). More comedians will be announced soon, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

Aurie Styla: The Aurator Tour

When: May 11, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

Award-winning comedian Aurie Styla is back on tour and he is making a pit stop to Dubai hopping on board The QE2 in May. Join him as he hits the stage to speak about this wild world and his journey to make sense of it all. Prices start from Dhs125.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, May 11 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs125, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Russell Kane

When: June 2

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian, Russell Kane was in Dubai last year in January 2023, and he is set to return on June 2, once again performing at the Theatre by QE2. He will be hitting the stage and tickling your funny bone with his sharp wit and storming physical comedy. Tickets for the show are priced from Dhs175 and can be purchased here. Do note, that audience members ages 16 to 20 need to be accompanied by an individual aged 21 years or older.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, June 2 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs175, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Romesh Ranganathan

When: October 25

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai for the very first time. In typically sarcastic fashion, the actor and comedian announced his tour via an Instagram video that he would be bringing The Hustle tour to Dubai for the first time later this year. This new show will see Romesh put his signature observant comedy to a string of human conditions. Answering the big questions, with a comedic spin, expect him to tackle things like: are people inherently good? Is hustling the key to success? He’ll be examining all this – while providing no real answers, according to Coca-Cola Arena’s website. Tickets for the gig are on sale now, priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Oct 25, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Jake Lambert

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

Jake Lambert is making a stop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tour. Under-16s will not be allowed entry, and 16 to 20-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Nov 9 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

