It’ll be their second gig in the capital this year…

Huge news for boyband fans: British pop band Take That are set to return to Abu Dhabi later this year.

Musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will let it shine on the capital on Friday October 25, with a one-off concert at Etihad Park.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Friday March 8, with tickets priced from Dhs299. You’ll be able to snap them up via etihadarena.ae, platinumlist.net and ticketmaster.ae.

Originally a five-piece band formed in 1990, the remaining three members of Take That promise to bring a catalogue of their chart-smashing hits to Abu Dhabi this October. The gig, part of their This Life On Tour tour, will see Take That perform some of their biggest hits from the last three and a half decades including Back For Good, Never Forget, Patience, and Greatest Day. Fans can also expect to hear some of the trio’s new music from their latest album, This Life.

Having sold 45 million records worldwide, Take That are one of British music’s biggest success stories. As well as their string of smash hit singles and albums, the band are well known for their incredible live shows, so we can’t wait to see what they have in store for their open-air gig in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park this October.

It wasn’t that long ago that fans were singing-along with Take That in Abu Dhabi, as the band previously performed back in January, at the end of the Sail GP.

But if you missed out then, you’ve got another chance to see them in the capital this October.

Take That, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, tickets from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae