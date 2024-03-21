Welcome back to the Renaissance…

There are plenty of new hotels coming up in the UAE. But we’ve seen some major changes as well take place within the existing line-up of hotels. The Address Fountain Views rebranded to Address Dubai Mall, Address Boulevard to Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, and Address Dubai Mall changed to Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai.

And we’ve just got news of another change to keep in mind as the Grand Millennium Business Bay Hotel will now operate as Renaissance Business Bay Hotel. RTS Investments Group announced that an agreement was signed with Marriott International, adding that the Renaissance Business Bay Hotel will join the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International commented, ‘Business Bay continues to grow as a key residential and commercial hub within Dubai and we look forward to strengthening our portfolio within the district with the opening of Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai.’

During the transition, the hotel will remain open for guests and visitors. It is expected to be completed by Q2 this year.

What are some of the changes to expect?

Well, besides the obvious rebranding and shiny new hotel sign, the question on What’s On mind is, ‘Will there be any new restaurants at the new five-star property?’

When we reached out Andrea Strim, the general manager of the property, he teased that work is in progress to enhance the property and the services to our guests.

Currently, the hotel is home to some popular dining venues including award-winning Pan-Asian restaurant Asia Asia; Lock, Stock and Barrel; and Beau Rivage Bistro.

We are keeping a close eye on any new developments or changes on the dining front, and will surely share any new findings regarding the new property.

Images: Supplied