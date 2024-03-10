A regal slice of beachfront living in a unique hotel that offers all of the best bits of being part of the Jumeirah complex…

Location

Flanked by one of the best private beaches in Dubai, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf is part of an impressive portfolio of regal Jumeirah Hotels on this stretch of shorefront, where you’ll also find Jumeirah Al Qasr and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. Jumeirah Al Naseem and Jumeirah Beach Hotel are just the other side of the souk-style shopping and dining destination, Madinat Jumeirah. Guests check-in to Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf through the same grand lobby as Jumeirah Al Qasr, and can get around the sprawling property either on-foot, by using the handy buggy service, or taking one of the traditional wooden abras that serenely drift along the winding waterways.

Look and feel

Traditional Arabian splendour reigns supreme across Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, with guest rooms set in soft sand-hued Arabian summerhouses dotted throughout the landscaped grounds, filled with swaying palm trees that dapple the paths with welcome shade as you explore the property. Around every corner there’s a pretty garden, sunken swimming pool, or a charming courtyard with geometric tiles, trickling water features, and terracotta hues that looks like its been plucked from a stylish Riad in Marrakech.

Rooms

Recently renovated guest rooms retain their local charms with dark woods and intricate panelling, but have been upgraded with five-star mod-cons (including a Nespresso coffee machine and Bose bluetooth speaker), and brighter, more contemporary shades. The Arabian Summerhouse Superior room we check-in to has a neat terrace that opens up to the garden, and our neighbours include a pair of peacocks when we wake after a blissful night sleep. Warm chandeliers, crisp cotton sheets and a his n’ hers bathroom complete with sunken tub creates a space that’s luxurious yet still feels cosy and intimate. An extra touch that makes guests feel special, is a complimentary daily aperitif served by your personal butler either in the courtyard of your summerhouse, or directly to your room, should you wish.

Facilities

As part of the Jumeirah complex, guests at the hotel enjoy the benefit of access to all of the facilities across the three Madinat Jumeirah hotels, and there’s simply so much to do that it’s hard to squeeze it all into one stay. The renowned Talise Spa shouldn’t be missed for some pampering, whether you simply use the extensive array of facilities (pre-booking required), or embark on one of the more extensive wellness programmes. The collection of swimming pools mean you’ll always be sure of a lounger, although we recommend the adults-only celeste pool in front of Jumeirah Al Qasr for the most relaxing way to while away a day with a good book in the sunshine. Its infinity edge looks to drop seamlessly into the Arabian Gulf beyond, also providing the perfect frame for an Insta snap. Guests also enjoy complimentary access to Wild Wadi waterpark, so there’s an extra tick for families looking to keep little ones entertained without having to head off the property.

Food and drink

Start your day with a lavish buffet breakfast at Jumeirah Al Qasr’s all-day dining restaurant, Arboretum, which serves up every breakfast dish imaginable and comes with a scenic terrace for dining alfresco with views of the Madinat. Or get your steps in by taking a stroll to French Riviera at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, where you can enjoy eggs cooked-to-order as well as all the usual buffet breakfast highlights. There’s no shortage of dining outlets to choose from across the complex – with more than 50 options at your fingertips. For Italian fare, check-out newly opened Cala Vista, which brings a taste of La Dolce Vita to a beautiful Burj-facing terrace with its menu of refreshing spritz’, hearty bowls of pasta, and delicious seafood. And for drinks with a view, few spots are as show-stopping as the lounge tables at chic Greek eatery, Shimmers, where you can sip drinks with your toes in the sand. Just be sure to book ahead, as this is one of the city’s finest sundowner spots.

Rates

Room rates start from Dhs2,646 for a one-night stay for two.

Verdict

Despite being part of a super-sized complex, Jumeirah Dar Al Maysaf retains a charming boutique feel, and still allows guests to benefit from the myriad dining and leisure facilities on their doorstep.

jumeirah.com