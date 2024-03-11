Add these to your Ramadan plans…

There are more than enough Iftars in Dubai to keep you going for the whole of Ramadan. But for a luxurious treat and a hike of likes on your Instagram, you must visit these gorgeous Ramadan tents in Dubai.

Here are the most gorgeous Ramadan tents in Dubai

Atlantis, The Palm

The quintessential iftar event returns to Atlantis, The Palm’s renowned Asateer Tent, this year welcoming a whopping 1,400 guests each night. In addition to the elegant yet modern look and feel of the ambience and décor, diners can enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. There is a variety of seating arrangements, including a Royal Majlis, four VIP Majlis areas, as well as booth seating and 120 dining tables.

Atlantis, The Palm, from sunset, Dhs270 (Mon to Thur), Dhs290 (Fri to Sun). Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Dubai World Trade Centre

One of the largest Ramadan venues in the city returns for iftar and suhoor over the Holy Month. The grand majlis is perfect for family, friends and colleagues to gather and enjoy a meal. This year, guests can enjoy traditional Ramadan dishes, exquisite à la carte menus, and international favourites – all prepared by DWTC’s team of award-winning chefs. Iftar is priced at Dhs215 per adult and Dhs95 per child.

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, post sunset, Dhs215 per adult, Dhs95 per child, Tel: (0)4 389 3999. majlis.ae

Expo City Dubai

There are three epic iftars taking place at Expo City Dubai this year: the first is by the magical Surreal water feature, featuring an extensive outdoor buffet with live cooking stations. Prices start at Dhs220 per person, Dhs95 for children six to 12 years. A second iftar takes place at the newly opened Oasis Food Hall, with prices starting from Dhs150 per person and Dhs90 for children. You’ll also find unique iftar and suhoor menus at Al Wasl Plaza Café. Elsewhere, Al Wasl Plaza will come to life with a series of stunning immersive projections curated especially for the month-long event, including the spellbinding Immersive Story Time with Al Wasl. For more info on all the activities and events taking place at Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai, visit this link here.

Expo City Dubai, 5pm to midnight, free entry for guests with iftar and suhoor bookings, Dhs20 for adults visiting Hai Ramadan. Tickets via platinumlist.com. @expocitydubai

Fairmont The Palm

Break your fast at Fairuz Garden, where guests can indulge in delicious global cuisine. With a plethora of dishes available, including traditional Arabic, Asian, Indian and international cuisines, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Fairmont The Palm, West Beach, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295, Dhs147.50 for children 6-12, under 6s free. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Grand Hyatt Dubai

One of Dubai’s biggest five-star Ramadan Majlis – Laylati is back where you can enjoy both iftar and suhoor. Expect a buffet of classic Ramadan dishes and live stations, and for suhoor, there are two a la carte options. You can also elevate your celebrations with VIP seating or enjoy charming gazebos. Want a more private affair? There are even private iftar options.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs249 per adult and Dhs150 per child ages 5-12, Tel: (0)4 317 2222. @grandhyattdubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Located right in front of the stunning Burj Al Arab, this Ramadan Garden at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is truly one of a kind. The bohemian garden offers pristine views of Dubai’s most iconic hotel and enjoy the cool sea breeze and the sunset over the Arabian Sea. Have a group of people you want to spend iftar or shoot with it? You can book this beautiful Boho-chic Majlis for up to 10 people with a minimum spend of Dhs4,500 for iftar, and Dhs3,500 minimum spend per Majlis for suhoor.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, iftar from sunset to 8.30pm and suhoor from 9.30pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 348 0000. jumeirah.com/JBHRamadan

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Last year’s hit iftar returns to the ‘Terrace Between the Towers’ with the culinary serving up an exciting selection of live cooking stations. This year, the culinary team will also source 25 per cent of its menu items locally, including UAE-produced Manchego and burrata, as well as goat cheese labneh and feta crafted by People of Determination. Also adding to the allure of this year’s Ramadan festivities will be an alfresco Ramadan Majlis and Ramadan District night market to enjoy before and after iftar.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs315 (group packages available). Tel: (0)4 330 0000. @jumeirahemiratestowers

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Experience the epitome of luxury this Ramadan at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai’s Majlis. A tribute to the UAE’s rich heritage, the redesigned space offers opulent interiors with gold detailing and outdoor seating with stunning Arabian Gulf views. Expect Middle Eastern cuisine, as well as signature dishes from Netsu and Michelin-starred Tasca. There’ll be live Arabic music and alfresco seating available, too.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs395, Dhs198 children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. mandarinoriental.com

Nara

Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, escape to the desert where you can enjoy iftar or suhoor in a stunning atmosphere at Nara Desert Escape. The venue transforms into an authentic Arabian spice market where guests can select and enjoy a selection of Middle Eastern and international dishes, including live food stations. Over iftar (from 5.30pm) guests can also enjoy camel rides, falcon shows, and live oud music. Over suhoor (from 9pm), expect a fire show and live oud music, shisha and tea. Reservations open from March 14.

Nara Desert Escape, Al Ain – Dubai Road, reservations open from March 14, Dhs590 per adult and Dhs250 per child ages 6 to 12, Tel: (0)50 336 0397, nara.ae

Images: Supplied and social