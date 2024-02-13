Time to return to Expo City Dubai for a celebration of culture…

Hai Ramadan returns to Expo City Dubai over the Holy Month bringing a host of experiences the whole family will enjoy.

UAE residents and visitors will have plenty to look forward to from iftars to suhoors, an artisnal market and more cultural and traditional experiences. Official dates to be announced, but Hai Ramadan will begin on the first day of Ramadan.

Here’s what you can expect

If there is one thing you need to do during the Holy Month of Ramadan, witness an Iftar Cannon. The Iftar Cannon is an ancient tradition that started in Egypt and spread to surrounding Muslim countries. A single shot is fired at sunset to announce iftar and visitors to Expo City Dubai will be able to see this tradition taking place in front of them.

Note: A dedicated mosque in the Sustainable District will host those who want to pray.

As usual, Al Wasl Plaza will be the beating heart of Hai Ramadan’s celebrations, coming to life as the sun sets with a series of stunning immersive projections curated just for the month-long event. The spellbinding Immersive Story Time with Al Wasl will narrate special stories about the Prophet to all those gathering at the dome.

Besides this, there will be plenty more activities for the little ones. They will be able to see Expo City mascots Rashid and Latifa performing in a theatrical show called Quest to find the Moon at Al Wasl Plaza. And they can partake in workshops and games which will teach them about the values of Ramadan.

Ramadan wouldn’t be complete without a meal post sunset, and visitors will be break their fast and share a meal with the community across Expo City. Expect Ramadan treats from over 20 outlets and food cart.

There will be specially curated iftar at the Surreal water feature at Expo City Dubai which you can enjoy. Per adults it’s Dhs220, and per child it’s Dhs95.

As you dine, you will get to enjoy the stunning water attraction.

More family-friendly iftars will be available at the newly opened Oasis Food Hall. Iftar here is at a starting price of Dhs150 per adult, and Dhs90 per child. Additionally, there will be a unique iftar and suhoor menu at Al Wasl Plaza Cafe.

Looking for a special Ramadan gift, or maybe you want yourself? Head to the lively souk where you can find a number of handmade crafts, traditional garments and Ramadan-themed items. While you shop, the little ones can enjoy themselves with arcade games from Magic Planet UAE.

Don’t skip checking out Grandmother’s Supermarket, or the Dukan Yadoo where little ones can buy candy using tokens purchased from the ‘Floos Bank’.

Entry to Hai Ramadan is free if you have a booking to an iftar or a suhoor, else it’s Dhs20 per person, and free for children under the age of five. Tickets will soon be available on platinumlist.net.

For more information, you can visit expocitydubai.com