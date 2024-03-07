Connecting art and technology…

Seems the city can’t get enough of immersive art spaces, and we have yet another cool new immersive destination to enjoy: Immsersee at The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Like other digital art spaces in the city, you will feel as if you are walking into the paintings. But…

It’s much more than just a pretty art space…

Immersee is a cultural destination with one very important message to send out: sustainability. It is all set to educate the audience through its immersive art experiences, large-scale multimedia installations and performances.

Located at SEE Institute, the new innovative space will focus on advancing sustainability education and awareness through its immersive experiences. The building itself is cutting-edge and is a net zero emissions building operating solely on solar energy.

The art of storytelling…

Immersee will combine art projections, visuals, narrative, sound and technology to send out its powerful message.

The content in the 500-square-meter space will also showcase 360-degree movies showcasing the narratives of change-makers and highlighting social and environmental issues. Immsersee hopes the showcasing will inspire its audience to become active participants in the sustainability movement.

Sustainability is so important to the country, that UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared the ‘Year of Sustainability’ from 2023 will continue into 2024.

And there’s more…

Besides the immersive showcasing, Immersee will also offer immersive wellness programs set to engage all the senses. It will promote a holistic approach to wellness which aligns with the city’s ethos of social sustainability.

We can expect to feel at peach with three different immersive events: Yoga, Sound Healing, and Meditation.

Immersee will begin to operate public programs over the weekends this month so stay tuned.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit immersee.ae

Immersee Dubai, The Sustainable City, Dubai, opening March 15, ticket prices vary, Tel: (0)4 540 7300. immersee.ae

Images: Instagram