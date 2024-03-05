Last night, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering 1,100 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2024. We dished out awards to our well-deserving winners. It may have ended slightly earlier than planned thanks to the forces of Mother Nature, but it was a spectacular night nonetheless. Here are some photos of the night. 

image gallery
The cake-cutting ceremony. Happy 45 years of What's On!
image gallery
Consul-General of Japan, Jun Imanishi, and Eng. Mohammed Al Noori
image gallery
Team What's On
image gallery
Posing for a photo with family and friends...
image gallery
Nazli Sonmez Vallee and Violeta Popescu
image gallery
Our VIP guests...
image gallery
Getting ready for the awards to begin...
image gallery
Guests strike a pose
image gallery
image gallery
It was a full house...
image gallery
Glamourous arrivals...
image gallery
Our presenter for the evening, Tom Urquhart...
image gallery
All glammed up for the night...
image gallery
Guests on the orange carpet...
image gallery
Lovely ladies in black...
image gallery
Guest arrivals
image gallery
Guests enjoying the party
image gallery
Guests at the Ooka stand
nav left 3 of 12 nav right
image gallery
The cake-cutting ceremony. Happy 45 years of What's On!
image gallery
Consul-General of Japan, Jun Imanishi, and Eng. Mohammed Al Noori
image gallery
Team What's On
image gallery
Posing for a photo with family and friends...
image gallery
Nazli Sonmez Vallee and Violeta Popescu
image gallery
Our VIP guests...
image gallery
Getting ready for the awards to begin...
image gallery
Guests strike a pose
image gallery
image gallery
It was a full house...
image gallery
Glamourous arrivals...
image gallery
Our presenter for the evening, Tom Urquhart...
image gallery
All glammed up for the night...
image gallery
Guests on the orange carpet...
image gallery
Lovely ladies in black...
image gallery
Guest arrivals
image gallery
Guests enjoying the party
image gallery
Guests at the Ooka stand

 