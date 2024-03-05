In Pics: What's On Dubai Awards 2024 - The Event
Last night, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering 1,100 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2024. We dished out awards to our well-deserving winners. It may have ended slightly earlier than planned thanks to the forces of Mother Nature, but it was a spectacular night nonetheless. Here are some photos of the night.
3 of 12
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT