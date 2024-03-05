The people have spoken…
All Day Dining Restaurant - Trove
Burger - Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village
Pet-friendly Restaurant - Jones The Grocer
Staycation - Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai
Staycation: Northern Emirates - Movenpick Resort, Al Marjan Island
Spa - Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm
Attraction: Topgolf Dubai
Concert, show or festival - REWIND at Bla Bla Dubai
Staycation: Northern Emirates - InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah
Daycation - Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
Brunch: A La Carte - Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Afternoon Tea - SocialBee, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Afternoon Tea - The Lobby Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai
Alfresco Restaurant - Tagomago
Breakfast - One Life Kitchen and CafÃ©, D3
Alfresco Restaurant - Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Breakfast - Charlie and Friends
Business Lunch - Sushisamba Dubai
Dessert - Margaux, Jumeirah Mina A Salam
Brunch: Buffet - Soulcalicool Brunch, Soul Street Dubai
Healthy Restaurant - Fika, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Pub Grub - McGettiganâ€™s, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park
Pub Grub - Biggles, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Brunch: Buffet - Al Qasr Brunch, Jumeirah Al Qasr
Brunch: A La Carte - Tasca by JosÃ© Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
Brunch: Buffet - Traiteur Brunch, Park Hyatt Dubai

Dubai’s leisure, entertainment and dining scene really has captured the world’s attention – and for good reason. The pace of its development, the strength and depth of homegrown ingenuity, and the critical mass of its creative core – draws in the world’s finest talent and biggest names, so they too can get a seat at the grand table. All of it together, puts Dubai in a league of its own. On March 4, in a glittering awards ceremony, we crowned your favourite dining, leisure and lifestyle outlets across the city, across a huge 52 categories. Over a rigorous three-month period, you voted in the thousands for your favourite restaurants, hotels, bars, salons, gyms, apps, and events. Besides the winners, we recognised those that we couldn’t let go without showing some appreciation. Here are some of the highly commended awards for 2024.

